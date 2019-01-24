Alabama man convicted of sex trafficking escapes prison

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a man serving life in prison on human-trafficking charges escaped from a maximum-security prison in north Alabama. In a statement, the Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Corey Aris…

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a man serving life in prison on human-trafficking charges escaped from a maximum-security prison in north Alabama.

In a statement, the Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Corey Aris Davis was discovered missing from his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility during a security check about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The statement says Davis was assigned to a work detail inside the prison and other inmates and prison workers saw him during the day. Investigators are at the prison trying to determine how he got out.

Records show the inmate was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for two charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County and authorities were searching for Davis in the Tennessee Valley county following a possible sighting.

