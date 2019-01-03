202.5
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 6:08 pm 01/14/2019 06:08pm
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they couldn’t get out.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, couldn’t be revived when they were found Sunday at a home in Live Oak in north Florida.

Officials say the children lived at the house with two of the children’s grandmother and the other child’s mother. The women were roommates.

The sheriff’s office says in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the restroom and couldn’t find the children upon returning.

The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.

The sheriff’s office says foul play isn’t suspected. The case will be forwarded for review to prosecutors.

This story has been corrected to show that two of the children’s grandmother, not mother, lived at the house.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News
