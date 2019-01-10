10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. PRESIDENT SKEPTICAL ABOUT CHANCES FOR BUDGET AGREEMENT Donald Trump says the odds that a bipartisan House and…

1. PRESIDENT SKEPTICAL ABOUT CHANCES FOR BUDGET AGREEMENT

Donald Trump says the odds that a bipartisan House and Senate lawmakers will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are “less than 50-50.”

2. OPIOID SCOURGE’S TOLL ON VICTIMS’ RELATIVES

Hundreds of thousands of families continue struggling to contain the worst drug crisis in U.S. history. Rhey suffer in solitude, balancing sorrow with relief, shame with perseverance, resentment with forgiveness, an AP exclusive shows.

3. POLITICAL CRISIS EXACERBATES MISERY

The longer the standoff between the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro drags on, the more regular Venezuelans are likely to suffer.

4. WHITE HOUSE DIPLOMACY GETS LOW MARKS

A majority of Americans disapprove of the way President Trump is handling U.S. foreign policy, according to new poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

5. TORNADO IN HAVANA KILLS 3 PEOPLE, INJURES 174

The Cuban capital has been battered by powerful winds and heavy rains. A blackout hit many Havana neighborhoods around 9 p.m.

6. CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER PUT BEHIND BARS

Wang Quanzhang was sentenced to 4½ years in prison on the charge of subversion of state power. Wang was a member of the Fengrui law firm that was well known for its advocacy work.

7. PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT TO VISIT BOMBED CATHOLIC CATHEDRAL

Rodrigo Duterte and his top security officials planned the site where suspected Islamic militants set off bombs that killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 100.

8. LOSING HOPE OF FINDING SURVIVORS IN BRAZIL DAM COLLAPSE

The confirmed death toll rose to 58, with up to 300 people still missing, and, in an ominous sign, nobody was recovered alive Sunday.

9. STUDENTS COME FACE-TO-FACE WITH RADICAL VIEWS

At an Ohio high school, some of America’s most extreme political groups are invited into class each semester, with teachers educating pupils to engage respectfully with those of differing beliefs and to ask questions.

10. “BLACK PANTHER” CAST TAKES TOP PRIZE AT SAG AWARDS

The win by the superhero movie set in the fictional country of Wakanda could be a preview of its performance at next month’s Academy Awards.

