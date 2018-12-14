Woman run over at McDonalds by man who snatched her purse

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have jailed a man who they say snatched a handbag from an elderly woman at McDonald’s and then ran her over in the parking a lot. The Okeechobee Police…

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have jailed a man who they say snatched a handbag from an elderly woman at McDonald’s and then ran her over in the parking a lot.

The Okeechobee Police Department said Friday that Charles Stratton is being held on $40,000 bond on charges of aggravated battery, grand theft and robbery.

Police say Stratton turned himself in to authorities in another county, saying he stole the purse to buy crack cocaine.

Detectives say 76-year-old Janice Allen followed Stratton into the parking lot after he grabbed her purse last weekend. She opened the door to the vehicle and was violently knocked to the ground when he went in reverse.

Allen was released from a hospital with deep bruises after suffering a concussion.

