Woman charged with using drone for prison tobacco delivery

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 5:54 pm 12/19/2018 05:54pm
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her adult daughter tried to deliver tobacco and cell phones to a Florida prison inmate with a remote-control drone.

A Martin County Sheriff’s Office news release says 40-year-old Casandra Kerr and 22-year-old Cencetta Didiano were arrested outside the Martin Correctional Institute early Sunday morning. Kerr was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, and Didiano was charged with aiding in the effort.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after prison staff spotted the drone and the contraband, which was supposed to be for Kerr’s husband. Investigators say the women admitted to having the drone.

Both women are free on bail. Jail records didn’t list attorneys for them.

