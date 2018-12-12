202.5
Home » National News » Witness says he and…

Witness says he and Florida woman were ‘partners in crime’

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 11:42 am 12/12/2018 11:42am
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The confessed killer of a Florida man contends he and the man’s wife were “partners in crime” and compared the couple to famed outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

Brian Winchester completed his testimony Wednesday during the second day of the trial of Denise Williams.

Winchester said the two plotted the December 2000 murder of her husband and that he was having an affair with her at the time of the slaying.

Mike Williams had gone duck hunting near Tallahassee. It was speculated that he had fallen into a lake and his body had been devoured by alligators. His buried body was discovered late last year.

Winchester admitted during questioning that he was a “murderer” and a “liar.” Attorneys for Denise Williams say she had nothing to do with the crime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500