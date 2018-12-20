Waffle House shooting suspect sent delusional text messages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man accused of killing four people in a Nashville Waffle House in April used to send his father text messages in which he punctuated everyday chitchat with delusional rants. The…

The texts filed as evidence in federal court this week include plenty of discussion about work and meals. But Travis Reinking also writes that his phone is being hacked and people are trying to kill him. The 29-year-old accuses his father of being involved, writing last year, “If your helping them, please stop no matter what it cost you.”

After November 2017, Reinking stops responding to his father’s messages. In one of his last texts to his son, Jeffrey Reinking writes, “Mom and I are wondering if everything is ok. We haven’t heard from you. And we are getting concerned.”

