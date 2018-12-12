202.5
Home » National News » Video, anti-Semitic flyers target…

Video, anti-Semitic flyers target Baraboo ahead of meetings

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 6:33 pm 12/12/2018 06:33pm
Share

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine who posted anti-Semitic flyers ahead of planned meetings next week over a photograph of Wisconsin high school boys appearing to give a Nazi salute.

The flyers were posted Monday on the exterior of Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. They contained warnings about Dec. 18, an apparent reference to a day of high school assemblies featuring speakers calling for tolerance.

The Baraboo News Republic reports authorities also are looking into an anti-Semitic online video satirizing the photo and warning viewers to stay home Dec. 18.

The photo was taken last spring outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo. The parent who took the photo said he was simply asking the teens to wave goodbye to their parents before they headed to the prom.

___

Information from: Baraboo News Republic, http://www.wiscnews.com/bnr

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500