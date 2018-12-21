202.5
US active duty troops at Mexican border decline to 2,600

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 6:17 pm 12/21/2018 06:17pm
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. military says the number of active duty troops deployed at the border with Mexico is down to about 2,600.

U.S. Northern Command said Friday about 1,200 are in California, 700 in Arizona and 700 in Texas.

President Donald Trump sent the troops just before the midterm election, citing a caravan of Central American migrants headed toward the border. At its peak, the operation included about 5,800 troops at the border or in staging areas.

The deployment was initially set to end on Dec. 15. But the Pentagon extended it to Jan. 31 at the request of the Department of Homeland Security.

Northern Command spokesman Bill Lewis said the cost of the deployment was still being compiled.

Northern Command headquarters are at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

