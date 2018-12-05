Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GEORGE HW BUSH-THE LATEST The Latest: Bush’s body to lie in repose all night at church HOUSTON (AP) — The body of former President George H.W. Bush is set to lie in repose all night…

The Latest: Bush’s body to lie in repose all night at church

HOUSTON (AP) — The body of former President George H.W. Bush is set to lie in repose all night at the Houston church where his family worshipped.

People lined up Wednesday night at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church to pay their respects to the nation’s 41st president, who died last week. It’s the same church where services for Bush’s wife, Barbara, were held in April.

One member from each of the five armed-service branches stood around Bush’s casket. As mourners passed by, the sound of their footsteps was the only thing interrupting an otherwise quiet scene.

The line moved slowly and halted altogether whenever mourners stopped in front of the casket to cross themselves or otherwise acknowledge Bush. One group of Navy sailors saluted as they filed past.

A funeral service will be held at the church Thursday morning.

Presidents club assembles for Bush funeral, Trump an outlier

WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of George H.W. Bush is bringing together the five remaining members of an oh-so-exclusive fraternity — the presidents club. But for President Donald Trump, it may not be an entirely comfortable reunion, throwing him together with former occupants of the Oval Office who have given him decidedly mixed reviews.

The state funeral for the late president will be attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. The last time they were all together with Trump was at his inauguration in 2017.

Trump has sought to meet the elder Bush’s passing with grace, a contrast to the rhythms of his tumultuous presidency. Trump’s predecessors have all made their discomfort with his leadership known in different ways.

Canada arrests CFO of China’s Huawei Technologies

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies, who is facing extradition to the United States.

Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod said Wednesday that Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday. He said Meng is sought for extradition by the U.S.

McLeod says as there is a publication ban in effect and he could not provide any further details. The ban was sought by Meng, who has a bail hearing Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that U.S. authorities are investigating whether Chinese tech giant Huawei violated sanctions on Iran.

Meng is also deputy chairman of the board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei.

The Latest: Evers to appeal to Walker to veto GOP power play

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The incoming Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he will make a personal appeal to outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker to veto legislation that weakens the new administration’s powers.

Gov.-elect Tony Evers said Wednesday that he also wants Wisconsin residents to urge Walker not to sign the bills. If the bills are signed, Evers says, he will explore litigation or other ideas to ensure the legislation “does not get into practice.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved sweeping changes early Wednesday that weaken the governor’s ability to make rules that enact laws. The legislation also shields the state jobs agency from his control until September and cuts into the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general.

Evers says the state “should be embarrassed” by the Republicans’ actions and that they have ignored the will of voters.

Honduran woman in migrant caravan gives birth in US

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Honduran woman affiliated with a caravan of Central American migrants has given birth on U.S. soil shortly after entering the country illegally.

Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that agents arrested the woman Nov. 26 after she entered the country illegally near Imperial Beach, California, across the border from Tijuana, Mexico.

The woman was eight months pregnant and was taken to a hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. She and her family were released from custody on Sunday, pending the outcomes of their immigration cases.

Univision reports that the 19-year-old woman and her family are seeking asylum and hoped to join family in Columbus, Ohio.

Maryury Serrano Hernandez tells the network giving birth in the U.S. was a “big reward” for the grueling journey.

UK parliament releases internal Facebook documents

LONDON (AP) — The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access.

Parliament’s media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo searching app as part of its investigation into fake news.

In one email, CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes “There’s a big question on where we get the revenue from. Do we make it easy for devs to use our payments/ad network but not require them?”

The committee received the documents from app developer Six4Three, which had acquired the files dating from 2013-2014, as part of a U.S. lawsuit against the social media giant. It’s suing Facebook over a change to the social network’s privacy policies in 2015 that led Six4Three to shut down its app, Pikinis.

Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Latest: Prosecutor calls woman who escaped ‘very brave’

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman was very brave when she escaped the grasp of a U.S. Border Patrol agent now charged with capital murder in the deaths of four women in Texas.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said Wednesday that he believes that if Erika Pena hadn’t escaped from Juan David Ortiz and alerted officials, more people would have been killed.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Ortiz on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of four sex workers in September. Alaniz says Ortiz said he wanted to “clean up the streets of Laredo” by killing the women.

The Latest: PG&E gives timeline for restoring services

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it hopes to restore electrical service in fire-ravaged areas of Northern California to all customers who can receive it by the end of the month.

PG&E official Dennis MacAleese said power will be restored on a rolling basis until that time, so some customers will get electricity before then.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, MacAleese said the utility hopes to restore gas to the area by the first quarter of next year.

The Nov. 8 blaze killed at least 85 people and destroyed about 14,000 homes, wiping out services across the area.

Ed Fortner of the Paradise Irrigation District said that water services were currently only available to the police, fire department, Town Hall and the hospital.

This item corrects the spelling of the PG&E spokesman’s name, Dennis MacAleese.

Sea reefs and sunsets: Living Coral is color of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pantone Color Institute has chosen Living Coral as its 2019 color of the year.

Company vice president Laurie Pressman told The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s announcement that Living Coral has a saturated orange base with a golden undertone. She calls the color “convivial,” warm, welcoming, versatile and life-affirming. Last year’s pick was the vivacious Ultra Violet.

Pantone’s color experts scour the globe in search of color trends leading to its top choice. Living Coral is Pantone’s 20th color of the year.

Climate reality check: Global carbon pollution up in 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists calculate that global emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide saw their largest rise in seven years.

Projections show world carbon dioxide emissions increased 2.7 percent from 2017 to 2018, following several years of little growth. The calculations are from the Global Carbon Project, an international scientific collaboration of academics, governments and industry that tracks greenhouse gas emissions. They were published in three scientific journals Wednesday.

The new figures were announced as government leaders meet in Poland to negotiate how to put the 2015 Paris climate accord into effect. Scientists say the estimate puts some of the landmark agreement’s goals nearly out of reach.

The studies say this year the world is spewing 40.9 billion tons (37.1 billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide.

Global Carbon Project chairman Rob Jackson calls it discouraging.

