CHILD DEAD-BORDER Trump blames Democrats, not his team, for border deaths President Donald Trump claims that two Guatemalan children who died in U.S. custody were already ill, yet both young migrants passed initial health screenings…

CHILD DEAD-BORDER

Trump blames Democrats, not his team, for border deaths

President Donald Trump claims that two Guatemalan children who died in U.S. custody were already ill, yet both young migrants passed initial health screenings by border officials.

As Democrats criticized Trump for also tweeting Saturday that Democratic immigration policies were responsible for the deaths, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited medical officials and Border Patrol agents at the Arizona and Texas southern borders. The visit came amid promises of additional wellness screenings for migrant children.

In Guatemala, the mother of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, who died Christmas Eve, told The Associated Press that her son was healthy when he left with his father on their journey hoping to migrate to the U.S.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Presidential tweets blame for shutdown, no talk of solutions

WASHINGTON (AP) — . President Donald Trump was firing Twitter barbs at Democrats this weekend as talks to end a weeklong partial government shutdown remained at a stalemate.

Trump was cooped up in the White House after canceling a vacation to his private Florida club.

As the disruption in federal services and public employees’ pay appeared set to continue into the new year, there were no signs of any substantive negotiation between the blame-trading parties. Trump held out for billions in federal funds for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which Democrats have said they were intent on blocking.

TRAVEL BAN-DYING SON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dad says he’s angry travel ban kept family apart

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man whose Yemeni wife successfully fought the Trump administration’s travel ban to reunite with their dying son in the United States says he’s angry that the policy kept the family apart.

Ali Hassan told mourners before a funeral Saturday for his son Abdullah that the boy didn’t die in vain. He says he hoped their struggle will lead to a change in U.S. policy that will help other families reunite.

Hassan is a U.S. citizen and brought his son to California for medical treatment for a genetic brain disorder. His wife spent more than a year fighting for a visa to come see the boy before he died.

Abdullah Hassan was buried in the California Islamic Cemetery in Lodi after prayers at a nearby mosque.

2018 ELECTION-VETERANS-WOMEN

Female veterans defy vote trend to oppose Trump, seek office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long seen as a bastion of support for Republicans, the face of the U.S. military and its veterans is changing — and perhaps too is their political bent.

Military veterans by and large voted for GOP candidates in the November midterm elections, affirming President Donald Trump’s claim that veterans stand among his strongest backers.

But more women are joining the military, and they are bucking the pattern. That’s according to data from AP’s VoteCast survey.

The nationwide survey of midterm voters found female veterans were more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans, 60 percent to 36 percent. Male veterans voted Republican by roughly the same margin, 58 percent to 39 percent.

Overall, 56 percent of veterans say they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 43 percent disapprove.

POLICE OFFICER KILLED-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: Resident told cop about drunken driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a resident who suspected a man was drunk and got behind the wheel flagged down an officer, who was later shot and killed during the traffic stop.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras told the Modesto Bee newspaper Friday night that the resident didn’t see Cpl. Ronil Singh pull over the vehicle but heard the gunshots minutes later.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga was captured Friday after a manhunt following Singh’s killing Wednesday. Authorities say he was in the country illegally and was fleeing back to his native Mexico.

Seven other people have been arrested on suspicion of helping Perez Arriaga, including his girlfriend and two of his brothers.

Letras says Arriaga is expected to be arraigned on charges Wednesday.

PORTLAND HOTEL EVICTION

Oregon hotel fires 2 employees who ‘mistreated’ black man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, hotel has fired two employees it says were involved in the mistreatment of a black guest kicked out of its facility.

DoubleTree Portland tweeted Saturday that the two men’s “actions were inconsistent with our standards.”

Jermaine Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove him from the lobby.

The guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number, he would be asked to leave. Massey posted an Instagram video that shows part of the interaction with the guard.

The hotel’s general manager said the hotel had reached out to Massey privately but attorneys for Massey said they want a public explanation on why he was told to leave.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Massey’s lawyers intend to pursue legal action.

BANGLADESH-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Polls close in Bangladesh general election

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Polling stations have closed in Bangladesh’s general election.

Officials say voting ended at 4 p.m. Sunday in 299 out of the 300 parliamentary seats. They say they’ll continue to allow those who were waiting in line to cast their ballots.

The election in one constituency was postponed after a candidate died of natural causes.

The election is seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

CFP-ORANGE BOWL

No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 to reach title game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

The high-scoring Sooners (12-2) reached the postseason despite a porous defense that was no match for Alabama’s diverse attack, and the Crimson Tide led 28-0 after only 17 minutes.

Alabama (14-0) advanced to the national championship game for the fourth consecutive season and will play Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California, against familiar foe Clemson, which beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Clemson, ranked No. 2, and Alabama will face off in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and have split two title games.

Tagovailoa completed 24 of 27 passes, with scores to four receivers.

CFP-COTTON BOWL

Lawrence lights up Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson cruises 30-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff championship game for the third time in four seasons.

The Tigers (14-0) will play either No. 1 Alabama — for a fourth straight season in the playoff — or No. 4 Oklahoma on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Clemson’s overpowering and experienced defensive line smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1). On offense, freshmen led the way. Lawrence was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.

SUPREME COURT-AVOIDING CONTROVERSY

Supreme Court keeps a lower profile, but for how long?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court term has steered clear of drama since the tumultuous confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The next few weeks will test whether the calm can last.

The justices will confront a raft of high-profile appeals when they gather in January, on abortion restrictions, workplace discrimination, gerrymandering and more. And there already are signs that the conservative justices are willing to take on controversial cases, even though Chief Justice John Roberts seems intent on staying above the political fray.

Roberts has essentially become the court’s swing vote since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Supreme Court will reconvene on Jan. 4 to consider new cases for arguments in April and into the next term.

