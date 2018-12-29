Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

CHILD DEAD-BORDER-THE LATEST The Latest: Mother says boy was not sick on trek to US YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The mother of a boy who died while in U.S. custody says her son was healthy…

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The mother of a boy who died while in U.S. custody says her son was healthy when he left Guatemala with his father on their journey hoping to migrate to the United States.

The mother of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, Catarina Alonzo, spoke Saturday with Associated Press journalists at the family’s home in a remote Guatemalan village some 250 miles west of Guatemala City.

She said her son reported he was doing well every time that he and his father called home during their trek. She said the last time she spoke with Felipe he was in Mexico at the U.S. border and said he was eating chicken.

U.S. authorities say the boy was suffering from the flu when he died last Monday in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

He was the second child this month to die in U.S. custody after crossing the border.

The Latest: Trump tweets he’s waiting for Dems to make deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is cooped up in the White House after canceling a vacation to his private Florida club during the tense government shutdown.

Trump fired Twitter barbs at Democrats on Saturday as talks to end a weeklong partial government shutdown remained at a stalemate.

As the disruption in federal services and public employees’ pay appeared set to continue into the new year, there were no signs of any substantive negotiation between the blame-trading parties. Trump held out for billions in federal funds for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which Democrats have said they were intent on blocking.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he was “in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security.” But there has been little direct contact between the sides during the stalemate.

TRAVEL BAN-DYING SON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dad says he’s angry travel ban kept family apart

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man whose Yemeni wife successfully fought the Trump administration’s travel ban to reunite with their dying son in the United States says he’s angry that the policy kept the family apart.

Ali Hassan told mourners before a funeral Saturday for his son Abdullah that the boy didn’t die in vain. He says he hoped their struggle will lead to a change in U.S. policy that will help other families reunite.

Hassan is a U.S. citizen and brought his son to California for medical treatment for a genetic brain disorder. His wife spent more than a year fighting for a visa to come see the boy before he died.

Abdullah Hassan was buried in the California Islamic Cemetery in Lodi after prayers at a nearby mosque.

2018 ELECTION-VETERANS-WOMEN

Female veterans defy vote trend to oppose Trump, seek office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long seen as a bastion of support for Republicans, the face of the U.S. military and its veterans is changing — and perhaps too is their political bent.

Military veterans by and large voted for GOP candidates in the November midterm elections, affirming President Donald Trump’s claim that veterans stand among his strongest backers.

But more women are joining the military, and they are bucking the pattern. That’s according to data from AP’s VoteCast survey.

The nationwide survey of midterm voters found female veterans were more likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans, 60 percent to 36 percent. Male veterans voted Republican by roughly the same margin, 58 percent to 39 percent.

Overall, 56 percent of veterans say they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 43 percent disapprove.

POLICE OFFICER KILLED-CALIFORNIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police: Resident told cop about drunken driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a resident who suspected a man was drunk and got behind the wheel flagged down an officer, who was later shot and killed during the traffic stop.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras told the Modesto Bee newspaper Friday night that the resident didn’t see Cpl. Ronil Singh pull over the vehicle but heard the gunshots minutes later.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga was captured Friday after a manhunt following Singh’s killing Wednesday. Authorities say he was in the country illegally and was fleeing back to his native Mexico.

Seven other people have been arrested on suspicion of helping Perez Arriaga, including his girlfriend and two of his brothers.

Letras says Arriaga is expected to be arraigned on charges Wednesday.

PORTLAND HOTEL EVICTION

Oregon hotel fires 2 employees who ‘mistreated’ black man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, hotel has fired two employees it says were involved in the mistreatment of a black guest kicked out of its facility.

DoubleTree Portland tweeted Saturday that the two men’s “actions were inconsistent with our standards.”

Jermaine Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove him from the lobby.

The guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number, he would be asked to leave. Massey posted an Instagram video that shows part of the interaction with the guard.

The hotel’s general manager said the hotel had reached out to Massey privately but attorneys for Massey said they want a public explanation on why he was told to leave.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Massey’s lawyers intend to pursue legal action.

BANGLADESH-ELECTIONS

Polls open in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Voting has started in Bangladesh’s contentious parliamentary elections.

The polls Sunday in the South Asian nation are seen as a referendum on what critics call 71-year-old Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

Hasina’s main rival is former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who’s in prison for corruption.

In Zia’s absence, the opposition is led by Kamal Hossain, an 82-year-old Oxford-educated lawyer and former member of Hasina’s Awami League party.

The election campaign has been marred by allegations from the opposition of arrests and jailing of thousands of Hasina opponents.

While rights groups sound the alarms about the erosion of Bangladesh’s democracy, Hasina has promoted a different narrative, highlighting an ambitious economic agenda that has propelled Bangladesh past larger neighbors Pakistan and India by some development measures.

CFP-COTTON BOWL

Lawrence lights up Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson cruises 30-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff championship game for the third time in four seasons.

The Tigers (14-0) will play either No. 1 Alabama — for a fourth straight season in the playoff — or No. 4 Oklahoma on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Clemson’s overpowering and experienced defensive line smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1). On offense, freshmen led the way. Lawrence was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.

YE-POSITIVE MOMENTS

Amid 2018’s tragedies were moments of compassion and duty

Parkland. Pittsburgh. Paradise.

These cities became synonymous with tragedy in 2018, a year when America seemed to careen from one horror to another. But amid the calamity of shootings, wildfires and other heartbreaking stories, there were those who showed their humanity and sense of duty.

Among them, a rabbi who survived the deadliest attack on Jews in American history. As the Jewish community grieved, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers took a leading role during public memorials and presided over seven funerals in the space of less than a week.

Rescue worker Craig Covey took on a morbid but critical task in November: picking through the ashes of Paradise, California, for human remains.

And a therapy-animal group helped out in those dark days after the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The dogs — and in some cases, donkeys and horses — went into the cafeteria and classrooms. They were also at vigils and marches.

BALTIMORE AIRPORT-INJURIES

6 injured due to jet bridge ‘equipment failure’ at airport

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say six people have been injured after a “partial equipment failure” involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The airport tweeted that six people were taken to a hospital Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and had requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger on the flight.

Southwest says the airport’s passenger-loading bridge “experienced a failure” while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says the remaining passengers were able to safely exit the plane using air stairs.

The airport says the plane has been moved and the incident has not caused further impacts to the airport’s operations. No further details were immediately available.

