NYC NEW YEAR

Throngs to pack Times Square for mild, rainy New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — Sting, Christina Aguilera and revelers from around the world are set to welcome 2019 in New York City’s Times Square.

Spectators are expected to start assembling early Monday afternoon for the made-for-TV extravaganza.

The celebration takes place under tight security, with partygoers checked for weapons and herded into pens to await the stroke of midnight.

Last year’s event was one of the coldest on record. Forecasters say this year’s party will take place amid mild temperatures, but possibly rain.

Umbrellas are banned for security reasons.

Rain or shine, performers will try to light up the crowd.

Bastille and New Kids On The Block will perform medleys of their songs on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Bebe Rexha will perform John Lennon’s “Imagine” just before the midnight ball drop.

UNITED STATES-SYRIA

Graham says Trump slowing down planned withdrawal from Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump has ordered a slowdown to the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Syria.

Speaking after lunch Sunday with Trump, the South Carolina Republican described the slowdown as “a pause situation” and said, “I think we’re slowing things down in a smart way.”

Graham had been an outspoken critic of Trump’s announced withdrawal of about 2,000 troops from war-torn Syria. Trump had declared victory over the Islamic State group in Syria, though pockets of fighting remain.

Trump’s announcement earlier this month shocked lawmakers and American allies, including Kurds who have fought alongside the U.S. against the Islamic State group and face an expected assault by Turkey.

National security adviser John Bolton will travel to Israel and Turkey next weekend to discuss the president’s plans.

RUSSIA-BUILDING COLLAPSE

Russia: 4 dead in apartment collapse, apparent gas explosion

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say that at least four people have died after sections of an apartment building collapsed after an apparent gas explosion in the Ural Mountains region.

The authorities say four others have been hospitalized with injuries, and 68 other residents remained unaccounted for in the accident in Magnitogorsk, a city of 400,000 about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow. They say some residents could have been buried under debris after Monday’s accident.

The Investigative Committee said the collapse of a section of the ten-storey apartment building was apparently caused by a gas leak. It happened before dawn when most residents were still asleep.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the situation. Cabinet officials headed to Magnitogorsk to oversee the rescue efforts.

CHILD DEAD-BORDER

Guatemala village mourns 2nd child to die in US custody

YALAMBOJOCH, Guatemala (AP) — White flowers and flickering candles sit atop a low table inside the simple wooden home in a remote Guatemala village. Nearby is a small pair of rubber boots, sized to fit an 8-year-old.

Taped to the wall are three photos, alternately smiling and serious, bearing a simple epitaph for the boy whose memory the makeshift altar honors: “Felipe Gomez Alonzo. Died Dec. 24 2018 in New Mexico, United States.”

On Christmas Eve, Felipe became the second Guatemalan child this month to die while in U.S. custody near the Mexican border.

The deaths have prompted widespread criticism of President Donald Trump, who has foisted blame on Democrats even as his homeland security secretary vowed additional health screenings for detained migrant children.

BC-US-GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-TRUMP-DEMOCRATS

For Trump, Pelosi shutdown becomes first battle of new era

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump both think they have public sentiment on their side in the battle over a border wall.

That theory will be put the test this week when the new House majority led by Pelosi gavels into session with legislation to end the government shutdown.

Trump is fighting for $5 billion to build his border wall with Mexico. Democrats refuse to give him the money.

As the shutdown drags into a second week, the high-stakes gamble will be the first big battle between Trump and Pelosi. And it sets the stage for a more active legislative branch ready to confront the White House.

YEMEN-STOLEN AID

AP Investigation: Food aid stolen as Yemen starves

TAIZ, Yemen (AP) — An Associated Press investigation reveals that factions and militias on all sides of the war in Yemen have blocked or diverted the delivery of food aid or sold it for profit on the black market.

The AP found that large amounts of food make it into the country, but once there, do not get to people who need it most. This raises questions about the ability of United Nations agencies and other big aid organizations to operate effectively in Yemen.

The investigation was based on public records and confidential documents obtained by the AP and interviews with more than 70 aid workers, government officials and average citizens from six different provinces.

The U.N. estimates 1.5 million Yemeni children are malnourished, including 400,000 to 500,000 who suffer life-threatening “severe acute malnutrition.”

BANGLADESH-ELECTIONS

Election official says Bangladesh’s ruling alliance won vote

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An election official says Bangladesh’s ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won Sunday’s election with 288 seats giving it enough to form the government.

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed finished delivering the results of the voting early Monday.

Ahmed said the ruling Awami League-led alliance won 288 seats while Jatiya Party led by former president H.M.Ershad had 20 seats. An opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain had only 7 and others got 3 out of 300 seats. Election to one seat was not held Sunday and results for another seat were halted by the commission.

The results mean Hasina will form the government for the third consecutive time.

The opposition has rejected the result, with Hossain calling the election farcical.

LION ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Authorities ID woman killed by escaped lion

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal lion attack at a wildlife conservatory in North Carolina.

Citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report that 22-year-old worker Alexandra Black was killed Sunday after being attacked by a lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center.

Authorities say Black was from New Palestine, Indiana. She had recently graduated from Indiana University and had been working at the conservatory for about two weeks.

The center says a “husbandry team” led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion somehow got loose.

The facility was founded in 1999 and is in Burlington, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh.

PHILIPPINES-BOMBING

2 dead, 21 wounded in bomb blast at Philippine shopping mall

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine general says at least two people were killed and 21 others wounded when a bomb believed to be detonated remotely by suspected Muslim militants exploded near the entrance of a mall in the country’s south.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says the bomb went off Monday near the entrance of the South Seas mall in Cotabato city as people made last-minute preparations ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Authorities recovered another unexploded bomb nearby.

Sobejana said by phone that an initial investigation showed the design of the bomb was similar to those used in the past by local Muslim militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

TRUMP-MCCHRYSTAL CRITICISM

Former Afghanistan commander warns of plans to cut troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says that withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving there reduces the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal after more than 17 years of war.

Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal says on ABC’s “This Week” that the U.S. has “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have.”

McChrystal also says he’s worried that the Afghan people will lose confidence in the U.S. as an ally that can be counted on.

McChrystal’s comments were in response to reports of the Pentagon developing plans to withdraw thousands of American troops.

He also was critical of President Donald Trump personally, saying he doesn’t believe Trump tells the truth.

When asked if Trump is immoral, McChrystal responded: “I think he is.”

