Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Latest: Death toll from Indonesia tsunami now 281

TANJUNG LESUNG, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an Indonesian tsunami has risen past 280 with more than 1,000 people injured.

The tsunami struck Sunda Strait coastal areas along western Java and southern Sumatra islands without warning in the darkness Saturday night.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the latest tolls Monday morning were 281 dead and 1,016 injured. The tally of missing is 57 but the numbers are expected to rise.

The waves that swept terrified people into the sea followed an eruption and possible landslide on Anak Krakatau, one of the world’s most infamous volcanic islands.

Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1. Trump announced Mattis’ new departure date in a tweet, and said he’s naming deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Trump’s decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria. Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition.

The Latest: Dems would OK money for border security, no wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is making clear that Democrats have no intention of giving President Donald Trump the billions of dollars that he wants to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The stalemate has led to a partial government shutdown that’s expended to extend past Christmas.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley says Democrats are “absolutely willing” to commit taxpayer dollars for border security.

But when an interviewer asked whether Democrats weren’t going to provide any wall money, Merkley responded: “That’s correct. None.”

Merkley tells ABC’s “This Week” that “30-foot concrete wall, 30-foot steel spikes, that’s not the smart way.”

Court says Justice Ginsburg up and working after surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery.

A spokeswoman for the court, Kathy Arberg, also says that Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday. No information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home.

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court.

The court next meets on Jan. 7. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

Body of girl who died at US border returns to Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The body of a 7-year-old girl who died while in custody of the U.S. Border Patrol has arrived in her native Guatemala.

Jakelin Caal’s cadaver was flown to Guatemala City’s international airport Sunday afternoon and received by representatives of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

No family members were on hand, but the body was to be driven by hearse to the department of Alta Verapaz to be handed over to relatives for mourning.

Caal and her father were traveling with a group of 163 migrants who arrived at the New Mexico border earlier this month. After they were in custody, the girl’s father told an agent she was sick and vomiting.

She was ultimately flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where she died the following day.

Documents detail how absentee ballots gathered in NC vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Newly released affidavits allege absentee ballots were collected from North Carolina voters by the man at the center of vote fraud allegations or those working for him.

The latest documents were released by the state elections board Sunday and focus on last month’s 9th Congressional District race.

One voter alleges he gave his signed but otherwise blank mail-in absentee ballot directly to McCrae Dowless, who had been hired by the chief strategist for Republican Mark Harris’ campaign. It’s illegal for anyone other than a close relative or guardian to take a person’s ballot.

Dowless is a “person of interest” in an ongoing criminal investigation into irregularities in the 9th District race.

Another document from a Harvard University professor determined rates of unreturned absentee ballots in two 9th District counties were “extreme statistical outliers.”

UK police free 2 drone suspects in Gatwick travel chaos

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have released a man and a woman who had been arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London’s Gatwick Airport that had disrupted holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.

Sussex police said Sunday the two had cooperated with police and were no longer considered suspects. They had been arrested late Friday in a town not far from the airport.

There have been no reported drone sightings at Britain’s second-busiest airport since Friday evening and flights are operating normally.

The drones first appeared on Wednesday night, causing chaos at the airport that handles 43 million passengers a year.

Trump’s reluctant backers sour on his leadership, policies

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A small, but significant slice of the American electorate may hold the key to President Donald Trump’s political future.

Call them the Trump reluctant, a group that represents roughly 2 in 10 voters who only “somewhat” approve of the Republican president’s job performance.

That’s according to VoteCast, The Associated Press’ nationwide survey from the recent midterm electorate. The survey reveals warning signs for Trump’s GOP among the small voting bloc with big political influence.

Compared with the 27 percent of voters who describe themselves as strong Trump supporters, the “somewhat” Trump voters are much more likely to disapprove of Trump on issues such as immigration and health care, and much more likely to question his trustworthiness and temperament.

They’re also more likely to have voted for Democrats in 2018.

Saints narrowly upend Steelers and take top NFC seed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees capped a 326-yard passing performance with 2-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left, and the New Orleans Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 victory over Pittsburgh that dealt a significant blow to the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

Alvin Kamara gained 105 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans (13-2), which rallied for the lead after two defensive stops in the fourth quarter. New Orleans ended one Steelers drive when Kurt Coleman forced Stevan Ridley’s fumble and ended another by narrowly thwarting a fake punt.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers (8-6-1), connecting 14 times with Antonio Brown for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh fell into second in the AFC North behind Baltimore and out of playoff position.

Pittsburgh drove into field goal range on its final drive, but JuJu Schuster fumbled when he was stripped by defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins as the receiver landed on top of his tackler. Linebacker Demario Davis recovered.

Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-7) need a win at Washington (7-8) next week and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose or tie or Seattle (8-6) to lose twice or lose once and tie to get a wild-card berth.

The Texans (10-5) missed an opportunity to clinch the AFC South and also allowed New England (10-5) to take control of the No. 2 seed. The Texans would secure the division title with a victory against Jacksonville next week. They’d get a first-round bye with a win and if the Patriots lose or tie.

Filling in for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight week, Nick Foles again played like the Super Bowl MVP who led Philadelphia to a victory over New England.

Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson had two TD passes and ran for two scores.

