Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER WALL-THE LATEST The Latest: Partial shutdown likely to extend past Christmas WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is expected to remain partially shut down past Christmas. The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for…

TRUMP-BORDER WALL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Partial shutdown likely to extend past Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is expected to remain partially shut down past Christmas.

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico deepened on Saturday. Democrats are rejecting Trump’s demand as costly and ineffective, and any agreement to reopen the entire government appeared out of reach until the Senate returns for a full session next Thursday.

No one knows how long the closures will last. Unlike other shutdowns, this one seems to lack urgency, coming during the long holiday weekend after Trump had already declared Monday, Christmas Eve, a federal holiday.

Rather than work around the clock, the leaders of the House and the Senate effectively closed up shop. But they haven’t ruled out action if a deal were struck.

INDONESIA TSUNAMI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 43

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides from a volcanic eruption has risen to 43 with some 600 injured.

Scientists say the tsunami could have been caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

The areas that were affected were South Lampung in Sumatra and the Serang and Pandeglang regions of Java, west of the capital Jakarta. The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

UNITED STATES-SYRIA

US envoy to anti-IS coalition quits over Trump’s Syria move

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group, has resigned in protest to President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

McGurk joins Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in an exodus of experienced national security officials.

Only 11 days ago, McGurk had said it’d be “reckless” to consider IS defeated and therefore would be unwise to bring American forces home. He decided to speed up his plan to leave in mid-February.

His resignation letter, submitted Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was described to The Associated Press on Saturday by an official familiar with its contents. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the letter was released and spoke on condition of anonymity.

REDSKINS-TITANS

Gabbert keeps Titans’ hopes alive, beating Redskins 25-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blaine Gabbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 left and the Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Washington Redskins 25-16 on Saturday.

Gabbert came off the bench for the third time this season after the Redskins knocked Marcus Mariota out of the game late in the first half with a stinger. Gabbert hit Taywan Taylor for 35 yards to jump-start the winning drive, Derrick Henry ran four times for 33 yards, his last an 18-yarder to the 2. Gabbert then hit Pruitt at the back of the end zone.

The Titans (9-6) now must beat Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts and have either Baltimore or Pittsburgh lose once to earn the AFC’s second wild-card spot for a second consecutive playoff berth.

Safety Kevin Byard intercepted Josh Johnson’s pass on third-and-3 with 1:17 left. Then Malcolm Butler picked off a pass as time expired and ran 56 yards for an emphatic TD.

The Redskins (7-8) have lost five of six.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

OKLAHOMA MARIJUANA-RAPID ROLLOUT

Oklahoma quickly becoming medical marijuana hotbed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The rollout of statewide medical and recreational marijuana programs typically is a grindingly slow process that can take years. Not so in Oklahoma, which moved with lightning speed once voters approved medical cannabis in June.

The ballot question received 57 percent support and established one of the nation’s most liberal medical pot laws in one of the most conservative states. Six months later, the cannabis industry is booming.

Farmers and entrepreneurs are racing to start commercial grow operations and the state is issuing licenses at a frantic pace to new patients, growers and dispensary operators. Retail outlets opened just four months after legalization.

By contrast, voters in North Dakota, Ohio and neighboring Arkansas approved medical pot in 2016 but have yet to see sales begin amid legal wrangling and legislative meddling.

BRITAIN-GATWICK AIRPORT-DRONES

Gatwick flights operating after 2 arrested for using drone

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport is seeking to run a full schedule after police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the “criminal use of drones.”

In a statement Saturday morning, the airport said it is operational but urged passengers to check the status of their flights.

Sussex police arrested the two suspects late Friday. They have not been named and have not been charged. Police did not say where the arrests were made.

The airport was last shut early Friday evening for a little more than an hour when a drone was spotted above the airfield. Officials said extra military capabilities allowed flights to resume after the halt.

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers have been stranded since the drone incursions started Wednesday night.

SAVING GOLDWATER’S PHOTOS

Granddaughter works to save Barry Goldwater photo collection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime.

Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. Some already digitized photographs were featured in this month’s special edition of Arizona Highways magazine.

They will also be showcased next month in an exhibit at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.

The foundation was launched with funding from the Salt River Project, a water and power provider that supports local arts and culture. Three institutions that hold parts of the archive are helping with digitization.

Most of Goldwater’s images are black and white photographs made with view cameras.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.