Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER WALL-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House tells agencies to plan for shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney is instructing agencies “to execute plans for an orderly shutdown” when government funding lapses at midnight.

The partial government shutdown is expected after President Donald Trump wasn’t able to agree with Democrats and Republicans in Congress over funding for his border wall with Mexico. Despite negotiations over the last 48 hours, they remain at an impasse.

Mulvaney says in a memo for government executives that “we are hopeful that this lapse in appropriations will be of short duration” but that employees should report to work when scheduled to “undertake orderly shutdown activities.”

Nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies will temporarily lose funding, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.

BRITAIN-GATWICK AIRPORT-DRONES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police say 2 arrested Gatwick Airport drone case

LONDON (AP) — UK police say two people have been arrested for suspected “criminal use of drones” in the Gatwick Airport case.

Sussex police said early Saturday morning the two arrests were made at around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police did not release the age or gender of the two suspects and did not say where the arrests were made. The two have not been charged.

Police have been searching for the drone operators since drones first appeared above the busy airport south of central London on Wednesday evening.

Tens of thousands of travelers were stranded or delayed by the prolonged shutdown of the airport due to safety concerns.

Flights resumed Friday morning except for a 70-minute hiatus when they were shut down after a drone was spotted Friday evening.

AFGHANISTAN-US

Afghan official: US troop withdrawal to have little impact

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani says the withdrawal of half of the 14,000 U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan will have little impact on the fighting capacity of the Afghan National Security Forces.

Haroon Chakansuri responded Friday to reports the Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw 7,000 American soldiers by the summer. He said Afghanistan’s military has been in charge of the country’s security since 2014 when more than 100,000 NATO troops withdrew. Since then, U.S. forces have provided training and advice, assisting in military operations only when requested by Afghan troops.

However, the Taliban are stronger today than they have been since their ouster in 2001. They control or hold sway over nearly half the country, carrying out near daily attacks that mostly target Afghan security forces.

MISSING WOMAN-COLORADO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fiance of missing Colorado woman in court

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suspected of killing his fiance has made his first court appearance.

Patrick Frazee appeared by teleconference at a Teller County District Court hearing.

Frazee was arrested earlier Friday in the disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. Authorities say the 32-year-old Frazee faces charges of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder.

Berreth was last seen in the Colorado town of Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.

KOAA-TV reports a public defender was appointed for Frazee.

A judge set Frazee’s next court appearance for Dec. 31. He’s being held without bond.

ELECTION 2018-NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina official had asked feds to act in voting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A letter obtained by The Associated Press shows that North Carolina’s top elections official issued an urgent plea nearly two years ago for the Justice Department to file criminal charges against those at the center of 2018 ballot fraud allegations.

State Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach warned in the January 2017 letter that if those involved in illegally gathering absentee ballots in Bladen County weren’t prosecuted the violations would likely recur in future elections. Elections officials say the memo was followed less than a month later with an in-person meeting where state investigators gave federal prosecutors evidence against those accused of fraud.

Allegations of fraud have thrown a 2018 North Carolina Congressional race into turmoil.

The office of U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon has declined to comment.

SUPREME COURT-GINSBURG

Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It’s Ginsburg’s third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says the 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.” The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

OBIT-AUDREY GEISEL

Audrey Geisel, widow of Dr. Seuss, dead at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Audrey Geisel, the widow of children’s author Dr. Seuss, has died.

Random House Children’s Books announced that she died Wednesday at age 97. Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Geisel helped oversee the literary estate of her late husband, whose real name was Theodor Geisel and who died in 1991. Two years later, she founded Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Along with numerous publishing projects, she served as executive producer for some film adaptations of his work, most recently “The Grinch,” which came out last month.

She was a Chicago native who had two children from a previous marriage.

JD-CHINESE BILLIONAIRE ARRESTED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Attorney: Woman plans to sue Liu, company

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for a University of Minnesota student who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Chinese billionaire Richard Liu says the woman is planning to sue.

Attorney Wil Florin says a civil jury should determine whether Liu, his company, Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, and their representatives “should be held accountable for the events of that night.”

Florin issued a statement after Minnesota prosecutors on Friday declined to charge Liu.

Florin would not give details of the planned lawsuit, but told The Associated Press it would be in the U.S.

Liu was arrested Aug. 31 and released. He returned to China. He was in Minneapolis for a weeklong residency as part of the University of Minnesota’s doctor of business administration China program.

Liu’s attorney says the billionaire was arrested “based on a false claim” and that the decision not to file charges “vindicates him.”

ABORTION-OHIO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kasich abortion bill veto could set up showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has vetoed for a second time an abortion bill that would have imposed one of the most far-reaching abortion restrictions in the nation.

In a veto message Friday, the outgoing Republican said the so-called heartbeat bill banning the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat is unconstitutional. He said enacting it would prompt a costly and unsuccessful court battle.

Kasich signed a second abortion bill he’d been sent that outlaws dilation and evacuation abortions. That is a common second-trimester abortion method. Similar laws have been rejected by the courts.

The Republican-controlled Legislature returns Thursday to consider a veto override. But it’s questionable whether there will be enough votes to keep the heartbeat bill afloat.

Kasich vetoed a similar bill in 2016.

MEDICARE LOBBYING

Insurance giants bankroll group that pushes private Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group gaining influence in Washington as a champion for Medicare beneficiaries is bankrolled by major health insurance companies that are trying to cash in on private coverage offered through the federal health insurance program.

The Better Medicare Alliance’s multi-million dollar budget is supplied by UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Humana. The three insurance giants account for close to 50 percent of all enrollees in private Medicare Advantage plans and stand to benefit as that part of Medicare keeps growing.

Allyson Schwartz, the Better Medicare Alliance president, rejected any suggestion that the organization is a front for the insurance industry. She says the alliance’s funding sources “are well known,” even though the names of donors were blacked out of copies of the alliance’s tax returns that it provided to The Associated Press.

