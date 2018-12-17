Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-SOCIAL MEDIA Senate report: Russia social media influence efforts ongoing WASHINGTON (AP) — A report compiled by private researchers and expected to be released Monday by the Senate intelligence committee says “active and ongoing”…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-SOCIAL MEDIA

Senate report: Russia social media influence efforts ongoing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report compiled by private researchers and expected to be released Monday by the Senate intelligence committee says “active and ongoing” Russian interference operations still exist on social media platforms. It says the Russian operation discovered after the 2016 presidential election was much broader than once thought.

The report was compiled with data provided from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Along with another report expected to be released, it provides the first comprehensive analysis of Russian interference on social media beyond what the companies themselves have said.

The report says there are still some live accounts tied to the original Internet Research Agency, named in an indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller in February for an expansive social media campaign intended to influence the election.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Portions of FBI interview with Flynn released

WASHINGTON (AP) — Portions of the FBI interview notes at the center of the false statements case against Michael Flynn have been released.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has publicly filed a redacted version of the document in the case of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser. The move come in response to a federal judge’s order ahead of Flynn’s sentencing Tuesday.

The documents show that FBI agents interviewed Flynn about his contacts with Russia, including past trips to the country and his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about the contents of those conversations with Kislyak. The notes show Flynn told agents he didn’t tell Kislyak not to escalate its response to Obama sanctions on Russia. But he admitted last year that he did.

CBS-MOONVES

CBS denies former CEO Les Moonves $120 million severance

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after the company’s board of directors determined he was fired “with cause” over sexual misconduct allegations.

The board said Monday it reached its decision after finding that Moonves failed to cooperate fully with investigators looking into the allegations. The board also cited what it called Moonves’ “willful and material misfeasance,” violation of company policies and breach of his contract.

Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.

TRUMP-BORDER WALL

White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing the government to the brink of a partial shutdown, the White House is insisting that Congress provide $5 billion to build a border wall despite lawmaker resistance from both parties.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that President Donald Trump is holding to his position of doing whatever it takes to build a wall, even if it means a shutdown.

Trump said last week he would be “proud” to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise. But the president doesn’t have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to support funding for the wall at that level.

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will close at midnight Friday.

GOOGLE-NEW YORK

Google to spend more than $1B to expand in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is spending more than $1 billion to expand operations in New York City.

Ruth Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Google and Alphabet, said in a blog post Monday that Google is creating a more than 1.7 million square-foot campus that includes lease agreements along the Hudson River in lower Manhattan. Google Hudson Square will be the company’s primary location for its New York operations.

Google put its first office in New York nearly 20 years ago, and already has more than 7,000 employees in the city.

Google hopes to move into the new campus by 2020.

Google’s plan to expand are being announced a month after Amazon said it would put one of its second headquarter locations in New York’s Long Island City neighborhood.

VATICAN-US ARCHBISHOP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-archbishop denies claim, welcomes probe

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Former St. Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop John Nienstedt says he would welcome an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct that he claims is untrue.

In a Monday email to The Associated Press, Nienstedt says it’s difficult to defend himself against the claims because it’s his word against the accusers’ and he doesn’t want to harm them.

Nienstedt was responding to a letter his successor, Archbishop Bernard Hebda, sent to the faithful on Friday in which he said Nienstedt was accused of inviting two minors to a hotel room in 2005 at a Vatican-organized youth rally in Germany to change out of wet clothes. Hebda said he forwarded that allegation to a Vatican official in 2016, after Nienstedt resigned.

Hebda said the allegation needs to be fully addressed before Nienstedt’s suitability for ministry can be determined and that Nienstedt won’t serve in public ministry in the archdiocese.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Corbyn submits symbolic no-confidence motion

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition party has submitted a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May — a largely symbolic move of censure.

Jeremy Corbyn called for the vote after May announced that Parliament would not vote on Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union until the week of Jan. 14, more than a month after it was originally scheduled.

Defeat would increase pressure on the prime minister. But unlike a no-confidence motion in the government, a vote on May as an individual has no power to topple the government and force an election.

TRAIN STRIKES OFFICERS-CHICAGO

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city’s far South Side have died after being struck by a train.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers who were fatally hit Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for two and a half years and Gary for 18 months.

Johnson said the officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

Local media reported that the officers were struck by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

TV-FALLON-HAMILTON

‘Tonight Show’ to air episode in Puerto Rico with ‘Hamilton’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” will air an episode next year from Puerto Rico including an exclusive performance with Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role in “Hamilton.”

NBC announced Monday evening that Miranda and the new touring cast will appear in the episode Jan. 15. The telecast will focus on Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts to rebuild and raise awareness after Hurricane Maria massively struck the island in 2017.

The episode will delve into how the deadly hurricane devastated Puerto Rico through widespread damage, but also celebrate the “great spirit and culture” of the people.

Miranda will reprise his lead role in “Hamilton” at the University of Puerto Rico from Jan. 8 to 27. The performances look to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund to benefit the art, artists and arts institutions.

YANKEES-SABATHIA GETS BONUS

APNewsBreak: Sabathia gets $500,000 bonus despite ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Plunking an opponent paid off for CC Sabathia.

The New York Yankees gave Sabathia a $500,000 performance bonus, even though the 38-year-old left-hander was ejected from his final regular-season start six outs shy of the 155 innings specified in his contract for the payment.

Sabathia hit Tampa Bay’s Jesus Sucre starting the sixth inning on Sept. 27 with his 55th pitch of the night, retaliation for Andrew Kittredge throwing a pitch behind Austin Romine in the top half.

“We thought it was a very nice gesture by the Yankees,” Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports, told The Associated Press on Monday. “CC was very appreciative and is really excited to come back next year and, hopefully, win a championship.”

Neither side announced the decision, which became evident when the $500,000 was included in the Yankees’ final luxury tax payroll.

“It was something that we did very private and weren’t looking to publicize, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

Sabathia hit Jake Bauers on the knuckles of his right hand with an 88 mph fastball with two outs in the fifth inning. Kittredge threw a 93 mph fastball behind Romine’s neck with his initial pitch in the sixth, and plate umpire Vic Carapazza issued a warning to both benches. Sabathia started out of the Yankees dugout and had to be intercepted by manager Aaron Boone.

After New York opened an 11-0 lead, Sabathia hit Sucre the lower left leg with a 93 mph cutter on his first pitch in the bottom half, causing Carapazza to eject the pitcher and Boone.

“I don’t really make decisions based on money, I guess,” Sabathia said after the game. “I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Sabathia was suspended for five games by Joe Torre, chief baseball officer in the commissioner’s office, and Kittredge for three.

Sabathia had a $10 million base salary last year. He re-signed with the Yankees for an $8 million salary and said 2019 will be his final season.

The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA and 2,986 strikeouts in 18 major league seasons. He was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last season.

