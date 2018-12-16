Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER WALL Schumer says it’s up to Trump to avert government shutdown WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says it’s up to President Donald Trump whether the federal government partially shuts down at…

TRUMP-BORDER WALL

Schumer says it’s up to Trump to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says it’s up to President Donald Trump whether the federal government partially shuts down at midnight Friday over his border wall.

Trump has said he’d be “proud” to have a shutdown over the $5 billion he wants for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Asked Sunday if there was room for compromise, Schumer told NBC: “He’s not going to get the wall in any form.”

Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have proposed no more than $1.6 billion. The money would not go for the wall but for fencing upgrades and other border security. Democrats also offered to keep funding at its current level, $1.3 billion.

Schumer says Trump doesn’t have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to support $5 billion for the wall.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Giuliani: ‘Over my dead body’ will Mueller interview Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s attorney is categorically ruling out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rudy Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that an interview would happen “over my dead body.”

The special counsel, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has continued to ask for an interview with the president.

Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel’s questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering any questions on possible obstruction of justice.

Giuliani also disparaged the claims of Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, who said that, as a candidate, Trump directed hush-money payments to women alleging sexual trysts with him to avoid hurting the campaign.

Giuliani called Cohen “a pathological liar.”

DEAD CHILD-BORDER PATROL

Child’s death highlights communication barriers on border

Shortly before a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died in U.S. custody, her father signed a form stating that his daughter was in good health.

But it’s unclear how much the man understood on the form, which was written in English and read to him in Spanish by Border Patrol agents.

The death of Jakelin Caal in Texas highlights the communication challenges along the U.S.-Mexico border as agents come in contact with an increasing number of migrants who speak neither English nor Spanish.

Her father’s native language is the Mayan tongue known as Q’eqchi’. His second language is Spanish. It’s unclear whether something was lost in translation or whether it would have made a difference in saving Jakelin. The case raises questions about the Border Patrol’s use of English-only forms.

BC-CLIMATE

Nations at climate talks back universal emissions rules

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Nearly 200 countries at the U.N. climate talks have agreed upon universal, transparent rules on how nations can cut greenhouse gas emissions and curb global warming, putting the principles of the 2015 Paris climate accord into action.

But to the frustration of environmentalists and a group of countries who were urging more ambitious climate goals, negotiators on Saturday delayed decisions on two other climate issues until next year in an effort to get a deal on them.

Michal Kurtyka, the Polish official chairing the talks, says while each individual country would likely find some parts of the agreement it didn’t like, efforts had been made to balance the interests of all parties.

He says “we will all have to give in order to gain.”

FRANCE-ATTACK

Gathering in Strasbourg remembers victims of market attack

PARIS (AP) — A memorial is being held at a square in the eastern French city of Strasbourg to remember the four people who were shot dead and the dozen who were wounded by a gunman several days ago.

The gathering Sunday morning was in Kleber Square by the city’s famed Christmas market, near where the gunman opened fire Tuesday evening.

French authorities launched a massive manhunt after the attack that ended Thursday night when the main suspect, Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, was killed in a shootout with police in the city neighborhood where he grew up.

French authorities are still investigating the Strasbourg Christmas market attack. Chekatt’s parents and his two brothers, who had been held by police for questioning for several days, were released on Saturday.

This story corrects the Strasbourg wounded to a dozen.

NEXT GENERATION GPS

US Air Force set to launch 1st next-generation GPS satellite

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is about to launch the first of a new generation of GPS satellites, designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile.

The satellite is scheduled to lift off Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It’s the first of 32 planned GPS III satellites, all being built by Lockheed Martin outside Denver. They’ll replace older satellites now in orbit.

The program is months behind schedule, and the Government Accountability Office says costs have increased.

GAO says some of the satellites’ most highly touted features won’t be fully available until 2022 or later because of problems in a companion program to develop a new ground control system for the satellites.

The Air Force estimates that 4 billion people worldwide use GPS for everything from navigation to time-stamping bank transactions.

ELECTION 2018-NORTH CAROLINA-CONGRESS

After fraud probe, new primary may replace GOP candidate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation quickly passed through North Carolina’s legislature this week would prepare a path for Republicans to dump their nominee in a still-undecided U.S. House race marred with ballot fraud allegations.

If the state elections board decides ballot irregularities or other problems cast the true outcome into doubt and force a redo, the legislation would require new primary elections in the 9th Congressional District race, in addition to a new general election.

That would allow Republicans another look at Mark Harris, the Republican who led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in unofficial results.

Republican political consultant Carter Wrenn said he thinks the GOP-led Legislature is worried that Harris might be damaged and want the opportunity to have a different Republican nominee.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Spider-Verse’ swings to the top; ‘Mortal Engines’ tanks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has swung to the top of the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. Sony Pictures on Sunday estimates that the film has earned $35.4 million from North American theaters.

Critics have praised the film focusing on Miles Morales, and audiences in exit surveys gave it a rare A+ CinemaScore, which is a first for a Spider-Man film.

The Clint Eastwood-directed drug smuggling drama “The Mule” debuted in second place with an estimated $17.2 million. It’s his first major role in a film since 2012.

Not all the new films were so lucky, however. The Peter Jackson-produced epic “Mortal Engines” bombed in North American theaters, taking in only $7.5 million in ticket sales against a reported $100 million production budget.

PATRIOTS-STEELERS

Steelers ride rookie Samuels past Patriots 17-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie running back Jaylen Samuels, making his second start in place of injured James Conner, ran for a career-high 142 yards and made a critical third-down reception in the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak by holding off the New England 17-10 on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 235 yards with two first-half touchdowns and two interceptions as the Steelers (8-5-1) remained in front of Baltimore in the AFC North with two weeks to go in the season. Chris Boswell, who has struggled so badly this season the team held open tryouts during the week, atoned for a 32-yard miss in the third quarter by drilling a 48-yarder with 2:30 remaining.

Pittsburgh’s defense, which let fourth-quarter leads slip away each of the last two games, made it stand. The Patriots (9-5) missed a chance to clinch their 10th straight AFC East title when Brady’s pass into the end zone for Julian Edelman was knocked down by Pittsburgh’s Morgan Burnett.

WEEK 15-THE LATEST

The Latest: Steelers beat Pats for first time since ’11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the New England Patriots for the first time since 2011.

The Steelers’ 17-10 win at Heinz Field kept the Steelers (8-5-1) ahead of the Ravens (8-6) in the NFC North. A loss would have put them on the outside of the playoff picture with two weeks remaining.

The Patriots were denied their 10th consecutive AFC East title.

New England (9-5) lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002. The Patriots lost at Miami last week. They finished 3-5 on the road this season.

