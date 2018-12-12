Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST The Latest: Media firm that aided Trump won’t be prosecuted NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it won’t prosecute the National Enquirer’s parent company over its…

TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Media firm that aided Trump won’t be prosecuted

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in New York says it won’t prosecute the National Enquirer’s parent company over its efforts to suppress an embarrassing story about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The agreement was announced Wednesday shortly after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen’s crimes included working with American Media Inc. to buy the silence of a model who says she had an affair with Trump. The president denies the affair.

Like Cohen, the tabloid publisher admitted it was trying to influence the election by protecting Trump from a damaging story.

As part of the deal, AMI acknowledged it made a $150,000 payment to the model “in concert” with the Trump campaign with the intent of influencing the election.

It requires AMI to cooperate with federal prosecutors in any investigation.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK’s May grateful for vote keeping her in office

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says she is “grateful” for the support she received from Conservative Party lawmakers who voted to keep her as their leader.

The prime minister acknowledged Wednesday after she survived a party confidence vote with a 200-117 tally that a substantial number of Conservatives voted against her.

May says she will keep pursuing a deal on Britain’s departure from the European Union. She said she will attend an EU summit on Thursday seeking more assurances and concessions from other European leaders.

The goal is to improve the deal to the point where lawmakers now refusing to endorse it are willing to give their approval. She has promised to bring it to Parliament for a vote by Jan. 21.

FRANCE-ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: France issues wanted poster for shooting suspect

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The pope has expressed strong condemnation of the attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, that killed two, left one person brain dead and injured 12 others.

Pope Francis said in a telegram to the archbishop of Strasbourg, Monsignor Luc Ravel, on Wednesday that he learned of the attack “with sadness and concern,” and expressed his compassion to all those affected by the attack.

Francis also offered “a special thought” to the professionals and volunteers who responded to the wounded.

The pope also sent a separate telegram to the head of the Brazilian archdiocese of Campinas, where a man opened fire in a cathedral on Tuesday, killing four people. The pope said he was “deeply disturbed by the dramatic attack during the celebration of Holy Mass.”

BC-CHINA-HUAWEI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official IDs Canadian missing in China

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says the Canadian man missing in China and feared detained is entrepreneur Michael Spavor.

Spavor is director of the Paektu Cultural Exchange and is one of the few Westerners to have ever met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He helped arrange a visit to North Korea by former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

The official spoke Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

China has already detained a former Canadian diplomat in what appears to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei.

Earlier Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed concern that another Canadian may have also been taken into custody. The official says that person is Spavor.

ELECTION 2020-JULIAN CASTRO

APNewsBreak: Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro says he’s taking a step toward a possible White House campaign in 2020 by forming a presidential exploratory committee. The Texas Democrat tells The Associated Press he’ll announce a decision next month.

The move Wednesday gives the 44-year-old former San Antonio mayor an early start to what’s shaping up as a crowded Democratic field without a clear front-runner to challenge President Donald Trump.

Castro was on the short list of running mates for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Talk of his 2020 candidacy has been eclipsed so far by bigger names, including Beto O’Rouke, a Texas congressman who lost last month to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

An exploratory committee lets potential candidates raise money and is usually a steppingstone to a formal campaign launch.

BAYLOR FRATERNITY-SEXUAL ASSAULT

Attorneys for ex-Baylor student break silence over rape case

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a former Baylor University student accused of rape have broken their silence after a judge accepted a plea deal allowing the former fraternity president to avoid serving jail time or register as a sex offender.

Attorneys Mark Daniel and Tim Moore say the court statement Monday by the woman who accused Jacob Walter Anderson was “riddled with distortions and misrepresentations.” They say that people at a fraternity party where she says Anderson assaulted her witnessed them “kissing passionately.” They also say her claim that she was choked is “absolutely contrary” to evidence. Their statements were first reported Tuesday in the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The woman has sharply criticized both the judge and prosecutors and the plea deal has sparked an uproar. A spokesman for the woman’s family said the comments from Anderson’s attorneys are untrue.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-MACRON

France’s Macron caught between protests, Strasbourg attack

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to take back control of his nation after a month of devastating protests — and now a new attack that’s putting the country on renewed terror alert.

Striving to show he’s responding to “yellow vest” protesters’ demands for tax relief, the French leader maintained his planned agenda Wednesday. He held his weekly Cabinet meeting and talks with big public and private companies, notably to encourage them to give a tax-free year-end bonus to their employees.

At the same time, Macron’s office said he was staying informed into the investigation into the Strasbourg attack and hunt for the gunman, still on the run.

Macron said “the terrorist threat is still at the core of our nation’s life,” in comments reported by government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

AP INTERVIEW-DOUG JONES

AP Interview: Jones says farmers scared by Trump’s tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Doug Jones says President Donald Trump’s talk of tariffs is sparking questions and anxiety back home in Alabama, including from soybean farmers who are “scared to death.”

Jones said Wednesday in an Associated Press interview that even in deep-red Alabama people are starting to question whether Trump’s “nationalistic approach” on tariffs is a threat to their financial well-being.

He said: “My soybean farmers are scared to death because they’re losing markets left and right. They’ve spent so much time building up markets in China and abroad” that are now uncertain because of Trump’s approach.

Jones said Alabama’s auto exporters are also concerned.

Trump calls himself the “tariff man” and wants to hike more such taxes on foreign entities that do business in the U.S.

BC-CLIMATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-VP Gore thinks Trump may help climate cause

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore says he thinks President Donald Trump’s stance on global warming may actually advance the cause of tackling climate change.

Gore has spent years raising awareness of global warming and advocating prevention strategies. He said on Wednesday “it may be a perverse step forward to have Donald J. Trump as the global face of climate denial because so much of what he says is nonsense.”

But he told an audience on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit in Poland he thinks conservative Republicans “are beginning to really worry that they’re going to be associated with that.”

Gore also called out the Trump administration for joining Saudi Arabia last week in blocking the endorsement of a scientific report on the options governments have to prevent catastrophic climate change.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Insurance claims at $9 billion from fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Insurance claims from last month’s California wildfires already are at $9 billion.

State insurance commissioner Dave Jones announced the figure Wednesday and said it is likely to rise.

About $7 billion in claims are from the Camp Fire that destroyed the Northern California city of Paradise. The rest is for the Woolsey and Hill fires in Southern California.

There are more than 28,000 claims for residential personal property, nearly 2,000 from commercial property and 9,400 in auto and other claims for the fires.

That’s well above the number of claims filed following a series of fires that tore through Northern California’s wine country last year. Losses resulting from those fires were initially pegged at $3.3 billion but eventually grew to $9 billion.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.