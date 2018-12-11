Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER WALL-THE LATEST The Latest: Pelosi: Trump thinks Mexico will pay for wall WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump thinks Mexico will pay for the border wall through the…

The Latest: Pelosi: Trump thinks Mexico will pay for wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump thinks Mexico will pay for the border wall through the new trade deal.

Pelosi told colleagues privately that Trump insisted during an Oval Office meeting that Mexico will pay for the wall “one way or another.”

She told him Mexico isn’t going to pay for it. The president responded that Mexico would pay with money the U.S. will make from the revised North American Free Trade Deal, known as USMCA.

Pelosi told the president “that’s terrible” and told him she’s going “go out and tell people that you think that Mexico is paying for it with money that should be going into our economy.”

Pelosi’s remarks to Democrats were described by an aide in the room who was not authorized to speak publicly.

— By AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro

Behind closed doors, Pelosi disparages Trump’s ‘manhood’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s border wall demand is really about his “manhood.”

That’s what she told Democratic lawmakers after returning from a combative meeting at the Oval Office, where she squabbled with Trump over his threat to shut down parts of the government if Congress doesn’t fund the wall as part of a budget deal.

Pelosi told House Democrats that “it’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him.”

In the Oval Office, Trump demanded funding for the wall and referenced Pelosi’s speakership not being assured. Pelosi lectured him on the Constitution and told him not to talk about her “strength.”

Pelosi’s remarks to Democrats were described by an aide who was in the room but not authorized to speak publicly.

French media report shooting in Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — French media have reported a shooting in Strasbourg, and the Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a “serious security event” in the city center.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to “avoid the area of the police station,” which is close to the city’s Christmas market.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said there were “several people injured,” citing local police.

Some Strasbourg residents have reported hearing gunfire in some parts of the city center.

AP: Ivanka, Kushner could profit from tax break they pushed

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation finds President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in law stand to benefit from a program they pushed that offers massive tax breaks to developers who invest in downtrodden American areas.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner own a major stake in a real estate investment firm that recently announced it is launching funds to take advantage of the Opportunity Zone program.

Separately, Kushner’s family firm owns at least 13 properties that could qualify for the tax breaks because they are in Opportunity Zones in New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

There’s no evidence the Kushners had a hand in the selecting the zones. But watchdogs say the conflict underscores the ethical minefield the couple entered when they became presidential advisers without selling their real estate investments.

‘Guardians and War on Truth’ Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK (AP) — Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the “guardians and the war on truth.”

The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says “are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world.

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show. The magazine recognizes the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world “for better or for worse” during the past year.

The “guardians” are slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot and killed at the newspaper’s offices in June; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested; and two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar for nearly a year, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

The Latest: Trump says he could intervene in Huawei case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would consider intervening in the Justice Department’s case against a top Chinese executive if it would be in the interest of U.S. national security and help forge a trade deal with China.

Trump told Reuters in an interview Tuesday at the White House that if he thinks it would be good for what will “certainly be the largest trade deal ever made” he would intervene if necessary.

A Canadian court granted bail on Tuesday to the top executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. She was arrested at the United States’ request in a case that has set off a diplomatic furor among the three countries and complicated high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks.

The Latest: Flynn requests probation, community service

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser is asking for probation and community service in his false statements case stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Michael Flynn is making the request in court papers filed Tuesday ahead of his sentencing next week.

Prosecutors have also agreed that the retired Army lieutenant general should spend no time behind bars. They describe him as a model cooperator who has provided substantial assistance in the investigation into whether Trump associates coordinated with Russian election interference.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal investigators about the contents of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was forced to resign from his national security post in February 2017.

No jail time for ex-Baylor student accused of sex assault

DALLAS (AP) — A woman who accused a former Baylor University student of raping her at a fraternity party says she’s outraged his plea deal calls for no jail time.

Judge Ralph Strother accepted a plea bargain Monday for Jacob Walter Anderson.

The former fraternity president was indicted on sexual assault charges, but the deal allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint.

The woman released a statement saying she now has to live not only with “the repercussions of the rape,” but also the knowledge that the local justice system “is severely broken.”

The prosecutor says evidence didn’t support allegations that the victim may have been drugged.

The case marks at least the third time Strother has approved probation for men accused of sexually assaulting Baylor students.

The Latest: US condemns detention of Canadian in China

TORONTO (AP) — A State Department spokesman says the U.S. is concerned about the detention of a former Canadian diplomat in China.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino says the U.S. condemns “all forms of arbitrary detention” — a comment that followed a question Tuesday about the detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig in Beijing during a visit to Beijing.

Palladino noted that the U.S. travel advisory for China suggests that anyone visiting the country exercise caution based on potential for American citizens who are visiting or residing there to be arbitrarily interrogated and detained.

California fire chief: State must adapt to new wildfire norm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top firefighter says the state’s increasingly deadly and destructive wildfires have become so unpredictable that government officials should consider banning home construction in vulnerable areas.

Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott leaves his job Friday after 30 years with the agency.

He tells The Associated Press that government and residents must act differently to protect lives and property from fires that now routinely threaten large populations.

That may mean rethinking subdivisions in thickly forested areas or homes along Southern California canyons lined with tinder-dry chaparral.

Residents should train themselves to respond more quickly to warnings and be prepared to shelter in place if they can’t outrun the flames.

Communities should prepare commercial or public buildings as fire evacuation centers with the expectation hundreds may shelter there.

