Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Theresa May postpones vote on Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union official Donald Tusk says the bloc won’t renegotiate the Brexit deal with the U.K. government as he called a summit Thursday to examine ways to help Britain ratify the deal.

Tusk, the president of the European Council, tweeted that “we will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate U.K. ratification.”

He said that “as time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario.”

EU leaders were already scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss migration and the bloc’s future long-term budget, among other issues.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macron promises tax relief for workers, retirees

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged he’s partially responsible for the anger that has fueled weeks of protests in France, an unusual admission for the leader elected last year.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said: “We probably have not been able for a year-and-a-half to bring quick enough and strong enough responses.”

Macron also acknowledged he may have given an impression “not to care” about the concerns of ordinary citizens and “might have hurt” some people with his comments.

Macron is perceived by many in France as arrogant, for instance telling an unemployed man he could find a job if he “crosses the street” and advising a retiree not to complain.

BC-CHINA-HUAWEI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Huawei expects ‘just conclusion’ on exec’s bail

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Chinese phone and internet network gear company Huawei Technologies Ltd. says it expects a “just conclusion” from a Canadian court on whether to grant bail to its chief financial office after she was arrested earlier this month.

China has vehemently protested the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei’s founder, and demanded the U.S. withdraw charges that led Canadian officials to detain her while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The U.S. sought Meng’s arrest on suspicion she sought to evade sanctions on North Korea and Iran.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. said Tuesday in a statement: “We will continue to follow the bail hearing tomorrow. We have every confidence that the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will reach a just conclusion.”

NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDER

Record count reported for mysterious paralyzing illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials are reporting the most cases ever of a mysterious paralyzing illness in children.

Fortunately, the disease remains rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 158 confirmed cases so far this year.

That’s more than the 149 reported in a similar wave of illnesses in 2016.

It’s not clear what’s causing some kids to lose the ability to move their face, neck, back, arms or legs. The symptoms tend to occur about a week after the children had a fever and respiratory illness.

Health officials call the condition acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.

BAYLOR FRATERNITY-SEXUAL ASSAULT

No jail time for Baylor fraternity president accused of rape

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has accepted a plea deal allowing a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape to avoid serving jail time.

The plea deal had prompted outrage from the former Baylor student who filed the complaint and her parents, who had urged Judge Ralph Strother to reject the deal.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Strother accepted the plea deal Monday for Jacob Walter Anderson, who was indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016 and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt, but will offer no defense.

The ex-Phi Delta Theta president agrees to seek counseling and pay a $400 fine. Anderson will not be forced to register as a sex offender.

HOSPITAL HOSTAGES-SLOVAKIA

Roma mothers held in Slovak hospitals against their will

KEZMAROK, Slovakia (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that women and their newborns in Slovakia are often illegally detained in hospitals across the country.

Slovakia’s Ministry of Health recommends four-day stays for mothers and babies, regardless of their health. Many hospitals — seeking insurance reimbursements — have turned that into a mandate.

When Monika Krcova didn’t want to obey those guidelines after her third baby, she simply escaped. During the delivery of her first two children, Krcova was slapped in the face and held for four days, leaving the Roma woman to endure racist taunts from hospital staffers. Krcova said hospitals treat Roma “like dogs.”

Numerous other women told the AP they were similarly beaten by doctors and nurses.

A spokeswoman at one Slovak hospital acknowledged “sometimes there are cases like that.”

MOTHER’S ARREST-VIDEO-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2 city workers on modified duty in video case

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City employees involved in a confrontation that led to police forcefully taking a young child from his mother’s arms at a public benefits center will be put on modified duty pending an investigation.

The commissioner of the city’s Department of Social Services says he’s “deeply troubled” by the situation and a “thorough” review is underway.

A witness says security guards confronted Jazmine Headley, who was sitting on the floor because of a lack of chairs. They called police when she refused to leave.

Commissioner Steve Banks says the Human Rights Administration officers involved are on leave, and will be put on modified duty when they return to work.

The New York Police Department is also investigating.

TRUMP-CHIEF OF STAFF

Trump looking at several candidates for chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing at least four people to serve as his next chief of staff, after plans for an orderly succession for departing John Kelly fell through.

The high-profile hiring search comes at a pivotal time as the president looks to prepare his White House for the twin challenges of securing his re-election and fending off inquiries once Democrats gain control of the House next year.

Trump’s top pick for the job, Nick Ayers, is out of the running and Trump is now soliciting input on at least four individuals, including Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney and Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Ayers is now chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

USOC-SEX ABUSE

USOC fires official over his silence in Larry Nassar case

The U.S. Olympic Committee has fired chief of sport performance Alan Ashley in the wake of an independent report that said neither he nor former CEO Scott Blackmun elevated concerns about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse allegations when they were first reported to them.

The 233-page independent report was released Monday. It detailed an overall lack of response when the USOC leaders first heard about the Nassar allegations from the then-president of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny.

Blackmun resigned in February because of health concerns.

The report says the USOC took no action between first hearing of the allegations in July 2015 and September 2016, when the Indianapolis Star published an account of Nassar’s sex abuse.

The report concludes that lack of action allowed Nassar to abuse dozens more girls over the 14 months of silence.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-PROTESTERS HANDCUFFED-THE LATEST

The Latest: US arrests 32 at San Diego border protest

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities have 32 people at a demonstration organized by a Quaker group at the border separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

Border Patrol spokesman Eduardo Olmos said 31 people were arrested for trespassing by the Federal Protective Service at Monday’s demonstration and one was arrested by the Border Patrol for assaulting an agent.

A photographer for The Associated Press saw about a dozen people being handcuffed after agents warned them to back away from the border wall on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The Border Patrol calls it “an enforcement zone.”

About 300 people participated in the demonstration organized by the American Friends Service Committee. The rally also was to show support for a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.

