Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-FLYNN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Special counsel notes Flynn’s cooperation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel’s office is calling Michael Flynn’s cooperation “substantial” and is recommending no prison time for the former Trump administration national security adviser.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a sentencing memorandum in the case of Flynn, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI regarding conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

The court filing provides the first details of Flynn’s cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

It was filed ahead of Flynn’s Dec. 18 sentencing. Defense lawyers will have an opportunity to respond with their own recommendation next week.

Prosecutors also say Flynn’s “record of military and public service” sets him apart “from every other person who has been charged” in Mueller’s investigation.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS-CYBERBREACH

GOP campaign committee reports ‘cyber intrusion’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Republican Congressional Committee says it was hit with a “cyber intrusion” during the 2018 midterm campaign and the breach has been reported to the FBI.

Committee spokesman Ian Prior says Tuesday that the intrusion was by an “unknown entity,” but an internal investigation also has been launched.

The statement did not provide additional details about the incident, but added the security of the committee’s data is of paramount concern.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said the committee has hired multiple cybersecurity staffers to work with its candidates and promised to do more.

Politico first reported the news.

This story corrects the committee’s name to the National Republican Congressional Committee, not National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee.

GEORGE HW BUSH-THE LATEST

The Latest: George W. Bush greets mourners at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush and his family have greeted mourners at the Capitol as his father, George H.W. Bush, lies in state.

The younger Bush was accompanied by his wife, Laura, their daughters, Jenna and Barbara, and his brother Jeb.

The Bushes shook hands and hugged members of the public who had come to the Capitol to pay tribute to the family patriarch, who died Friday at age 94.

George W. Bush even held a baby who had been brought to the Capitol by a mourner.

UTERUS TRANSPLANT-BABY

1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

LONDON (AP) — Brazilian doctors are reporting the world’s first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.

Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb, but those were from a living donor. Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make more transplants possible. Previous attempts in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the U.S. have failed.

The baby was delivered in Brazil last December, after the mother received a womb from a 45-year-old woman who died of a stroke. Nearly a year later, mother and baby are both healthy.

Details of the case were reported Tuesday in the journal Lancet.

SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-CIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dems want full Senate briefed on Khashoggi death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders say CIA Director Gina Haspel should give the full Senate the same briefing they received on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Haspel gave a classified briefing to a small, bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday. The senators who attended said it left them even more convinced that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in Khashoggi’s death.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said every senator “should hear what I heard this afternoon.”

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called excluding senators from the briefing the “definition of the deep state.”

President Donald Trump has equivocated over who is to blame for Khashoggi’s death. That has frustrated senators who are now looking for ways to punish Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

ELECTION 2018-NORTH CAROLINA-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Letter warned North Carolina absentee voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election officials apparently were worried about people unlawfully taking mail-in absentee ballots from residents of one county and filling them out this fall.

The state elections board released some documents Tuesday related to its investigation of alleged absentee ballot fraud in Bladen County, which includes part of the 9th Congressional District. The board declined last week to certify the results favoring Republican Mark Harris because of its investigation.

The board sent letters in late October and early November warning people who had requested absentee ballots that only the voter or a near relative can mail a completed ballot or take it to the county elections board.

In affidavits offered by the state Democratic Party, voters described a woman coming to their homes to collect absentee ballots, whether or not they had been completed properly. State law bars this kind of “harvesting” of absentee ballots.

PARENTS KILLED

Teen who killed parents sentenced to 40 years

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine teenager who told authorities she “snapped” and killed her parents while struggling with gender identity has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on now 20-year-old Andrea Balcer (BAHL’-sur) minutes after she asked for the forgiveness of her remaining family members, including her brother who she spared.

Her attorney argued that Balcer was transitioning from male to female in isolation and without family support. She had no criminal record before the killing on Oct. 31, 2016, in the family’s Winthrop home. She was 17 then.

Family and friends disputed any notion that the parents, Alice and Antonio Balcer, weren’t supportive of their daughter.

Carl Pierce, Alice Balcer’s brother, said the suggestion that gender identity played a role was an “insult” to the parents’ memory.

CUBA-INTERNET ACCESS

Cuba to begin full internet access for mobile phones

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says its citizens will be offered full internet access on mobile phones beginning Thursday, becoming one of the last nations to do so.

Mayra Arevich is president of the Cuban state telecom monopoly. She announced on national television Tuesday evening that Cubans can begin contracting 3G service for the first time Thursday.

Until now, Cubans have had access only to state-run email accounts on their phones.

The communist-governed island has one of the world’s lowest rates of internet use but that has been expanding rapidly since Presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro declared detente in 2014. Expansion has not slowed with President Donald Trump’s rollback of relations.

Cuba authorized home internet in 2017 and hundreds of public Wi-Fi connection points have opened in parks and plazas around the country.

OSCARS-KEVIN HART

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian.

Hart announced his selection in an Instagram statement and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a tweet that welcomed him “to the family.”

The announcement came hours after trade publication The Hollywood Reporter posted a story calling the Oscars host position “the least wanted job in Hollywood.”

Hart clearly doesn’t feel that way, writing on Instagram that it has been on his list of dreams jobs for years.

The 39-year-old has become a bankable star with films such as “Ride Along,” ”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Night School.”

The Oscars experienced an all-time ratings low last year and has announced numerous changes for the Feb. 24 ceremony.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE

Dwindling list of missing people brings relief to burn area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The search for people unaccounted for after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century is winding down in Northern California, with 11 names left on a list that once approached 1,300 and prompted fears that hundreds had died in the flames.

The declining number released late Monday came as a relief in the Paradise area as it reels from the wildfire that killed at least 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The Associated Press has been scouring the list and found duplicate names, misspellings and people who don’t appear to exist.

People who were previously identified as dead or alive by family or friends have at times reappeared on the list.

The AP located several people, including a couple that had decamped from fire zone area for a previously planned vacation in Hawaii.

