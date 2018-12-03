Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GEORGE HW BUSH-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump salutes Bush’s casket in Capitol Rotunda WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have paid their respects to former President George H.W. Bush at…

GEORGE HW BUSH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump salutes Bush’s casket in Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have paid their respects to former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol.

The nation’s 41st president is lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda. The Trumps stood in front of the casket Monday evening with their eyes closed for a few moments.

After Trump saluted the casket, the pair walked out.

Trump skipped an earlier service at the Capitol, where Bush was eulogized by Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

Trump plans to attend Bush’s state funeral Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

Trump has a fractured relationship with the Bush family, whom he has repeatedly criticized. But he has praised Bush since his passing as “just a high-quality man who truly loved his family” and a “terrific guy” who will be missed.

ASTEROID CHASE

NASA spacecraft arrives at ancient asteroid, its 1st visitor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After a two-year chase, a NASA spacecraft has arrived at the ancient asteroid Bennu, its first visitor in billions of years.

The robotic explorer Osiris-Rex pulled within 12 miles (19 kilometers) of the diamond-shaped space rock Monday. It will get even closer in the days ahead and go into orbit around Bennu (BEN-oo) on Dec. 31. No spacecraft has ever orbited such a small cosmic body. Bennu is estimated to be 1,600 feet (487 meters) across.

About the size of an SUV, the spacecraft will shadow the asteroid for a year, before scooping up some gravel for return to Earth in 2023.

A Japanese spacecraft, meanwhile, has been hanging out at another asteroid since June, also to collect samples. A previous Japanese spacecraft brought back tiny particles from an asteroid.

WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE-LAME DUCK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Walker signals support for lame-duck package

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker is signaling support for lame-duck legislation that would shift Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential primary date and weaken powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Walker stopped short of promising to sign the bills, but also didn’t threaten a veto or call on lawmakers to stand down.

Walker’s office has been working with Republican leaders on the proposals.

The package would move the primary from April to March, creating three elections in eight weeks.

Walker told reporters Monday that it’s possible to hold so many elections in such a short window and he’s always found it strange to hold a partisan primary during a general election that’s nonpartisan.

He also signaled support for other bills in the package that would weaken the governor and attorney general’s offices.

TRUMP-PORN STAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump lawyers say Stormy Daniels should pay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for President Trump say porn actress Stormy Daniels should pay nearly $800,000 for filing a failed defamation lawsuit against him.

Attorney Charles Harder told a federal judge in Los Angeles Monday that his firm put in more than 500 hours on the case. He wants nearly $390,000 in lawyers’ fees and an equal amount in sanctions to deter Daniels from filing other meritless suits.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, objected, calling the amounts obscene and outrageous.

The judge said he’ll rule later.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A judge threw out the case in October and ruled that Trump could recoup legal fees.

11: 30 a.m.

Lawyers for porn actress Stormy Daniels and President Trump’s former personal attorney got in a face-to-face confrontation in a Santa Monica courthouse hallway.

Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, and Brent Blakely, who represents Michael Cohen, exchanged accusations Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Avenatti said Blakely represented a felon. Blakely responded that Avenatti is a felon. Avenatti said he’s never been convicted of a crime.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to several felonies and admitted funneling money to Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she has said she had with Trump.

It’s not clear what Blakely referred to, though Avenatti was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence.

Prosecutors declined bringing felony charges against Avenatti. They are investigating whether he should face a misdemeanor charge for allegations he roughed up a girlfriend. Avenatti has denied wrongdoing.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macron cancels Serbia trip after clashes

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential Elysee palace has confirmed that Emmanuel Macron’s two-day foreign trip to Serbia this week is being postponed as a result of the weekend violence in Paris.

Macron was due to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday. After a phone conversation Monday, they agreed to reschedule the trip in the near future.

The Elysee said Macron is “deeply attached” to the relationship between France and Serbia and “our deep ties sealed during the First World War.”

More than 100 people were injured in the French capital and 412 have been arrested over the weekend during France’s worst urban riot in years, with dozens of cars torched.

AP-US-NORFOLK-FOUR-SETTLEMENT

APNewsBreak: Settlement reached in infamous “Norfolk 4” case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Norfolk has agreed to pay $4.9 million to four former sailors who were wrongly convicted of rape and murder based on intimidating police interrogations. A copy of the settlement agreement for the “Norfolk Four” was obtained by The Associated Press.

The state had earlier agreed to pay $3.5 million.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe pardoned the men last year of the 1997 rape and killing of Michelle Moore-Bosko. Their case drew widespread attention when their innocence claims were backed by dozens of former FBI agents, ex-prosecutors and crime novelist John Grisham.

DNA evidence later linked another man, Omar Ballard, to the crimes. He acknowledged that he was solely responsible and is serving a life sentence.

GEORGE HW BUSH-SOCKS

Houston asks residents to honor Bush with colorful socks

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor is urging residents to wear colorful socks as they honor George H.W. Bush during a tribute at City Hall in a nod to one of the former president’s favorite fashion accessories.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the Monday evening event will be in front of City Hall and feature music and community leaders. Turner says those in attendance should “wear their own colorful socks.”

Bush often sported bright socks at public events, sometimes with loud and unusual patterns. Bush died Friday at his Houston home at age 94.

His casket was being transported to Washington on Monday for a state funeral later this week.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday that Bush “will be carried to his final rest” wearing gray socks saluting the Armed Forces. He says the socks pay tribute to Bush’s “lifetime of service,” which started when he was an 18-year-old Naval aviator during World War II.

___

See AP’s complete coverage of George H.W. Bush here: https://www.apnews.com/GeorgeHWBush

MEXICO-NEW PRESIDENT

Mexico’s new ‘common man’ president hits the ground running

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s newly inaugurated president has hit the ground running, with his pledge to govern as a common man and end decades of secrecy, heavy security and luxury enjoyed by past presidents.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sported slightly ruffled hair at his first early morning news conference as president, which started at 7 a.m. local time Monday.

Lopez Obrador took his first airplane flight as president Sunday, boarding a commercial flight with the rest of the passengers. He promised to sell the presidential jet.

Lopez Obrador arrived at Mexico City’s National Palace in the same white compact car he used before taking office Saturday. Lopez Obrador refused the military body guards used by past presidents.

REDSKINS-EAGLES

Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz ran around and extended plays the way he did before his knee injury.

Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over the depleted Washington Redskins on Monday night.

The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

The Redskins (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a leg injury in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took his place.

Adrian Peterson ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Sanchez’s first play under center, giving the Redskins a 10-7 lead. It was the longest run Philadelphia has allowed in franchise history but Washington’s lead didn’t last long.

RED SOX-WHITE HOUSE

World Series champ Red Sox accept invitation to White House

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

Team President Sam Kennedy says the ballclub is working out a date with the White House.

The traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become more politicized, with some teams declining invitations from President Donald Trump.

Kennedy says it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

Manager Alex Cora says he’ll be there. A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island. He says he will use the platform “in the right way.”

Cora and others were at a premiere Monday for a documentary on their championship season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.