Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

President George H.W. Bush's spokesman has posted a photo of the late president's service dog lying in front of a flag-draped casket.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President George H.W. Bush’s spokesman has posted a photo of the late president’s service dog lying in front of a flag-draped casket.

Jim McGrath posted a picture Sunday of the yellow Labrador retriever named Sully with the caption, “Mission complete. #Remembering41.”

The nation’s 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. He will be honored during several public and private events in Houston and Washington before his burial Thursday in Texas.

Bush received Sully in June from America’s VetDogs nonprofit organization. The president had a form of Parkinson’s disease, and Sully could open doors, pick up items and summon help.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Sully will return to America’s VetDogs in New York through the holiday season before joining the Water Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.

AP-EU-FRANCE-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Paris police chief says 112 cars torched in riot

PARIS (AP) — The chief of police in Paris has condemned protest-related rioting in the French capital as unprecedented and unacceptable violence.

Police prefect Michel Delpuech said Sunday that fires were started at six buildings and more than 130 makeshift barricades and 112 vehicles were torched.

Delpuech said some participants in Saturday’s rioting used hammers, gardening tools, bolts and aerosol cans in clashes with police.

He said some radical far-right or far-left activists were involved in the riot as well as a “great number” of protesters wearing yellow jackets. The jackets are an emblem of a grassroots citizens’ movement protesting fuel taxes.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said 378 people remained in police custody as of Sunday evening. Many of them will go to trial through a rapid procedure on Monday and Tuesday.

GENE-EDITED BABIES-FUTURE

Could anyone have stopped the gene-edited babies work?

HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese researcher who claims the world’s first gene-edited babies sought advice about his experiment from several top scientists.

He Jiankui’s announcement about the twin girls’ births has been widely condemned by researchers and regulators around the world, many of whom say they were in the dark.

But He had extensive contact with several prominent scientists and ethicists over the last few years. They knew or strongly suspected that the researcher was considering editing embryos and implanting them in a woman, despite clear scientific consensus that making genetic changes that could be passed to future generations should not be attempted at this point.

Some confidantes didn’t think He would follow through; others raised concerns that were never heeded.

He’s claim can’t be independently confirmed.

AP-EU-CLIMATE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: World Bank ups climate funding to $200 billion

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — The World Bank Group says it is doubling funding for poor countries preparing for climate change to $200 billion over five years.

The Washington-based organization said Monday that about half would come from the World Bank itself, while the rest would be sourced from other institutions within the group and private capital.

The bank said some $50 billion will be earmarked for climate adaptation, a recognition that some adverse effects of global warming can’t be avoided anymore but require a change in practice.

This includes building homes that can withstand more extreme weather and finding new sources of freshwater as rising seas contaminate existing supplies.

The announcement comes as leaders are meeting in Poland for U.N. talks on tackling global warming.

AP-US-EARTHQUAKE-ALASKA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Alaska gov. won’t attend successor’s swearing-in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says he and his wife will not attend Monday’s swearing-in of Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy in the rural Alaska village of Noorvik.

Walker, in a statement, says he and Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson will stay in Anchorage to assist in ongoing recovery efforts following Friday’s magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rocked the city and surrounding areas.

Walker says he discussed this with Dunleavy on Friday. Walker says he wishes Dunleavy well as Dunleavy takes office and control of recovery efforts.

Walker’s term ends at noon on Monday.

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING-HANUKKAH

Synagogue will hold Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A public Menorah lighting will be held outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in October.

The ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials say it will provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah’s theme of survival.

Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S. Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kennedy Center honors for Cher

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony wrapped up with an extended tribute to iconic singer and actress Cher.

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the tribute in a flowing sparkled gown and joking told Cher, “I went into your closet.” Goldberg ran through the details of a remarkable 50 year career for 72-year-old Cherilyn Sarkisian. She started as a pop singer, became an Oscar-winning actress, then returned to music and recorded multiple hits into her 50s.

She is the oldest woman, at age 52, to have a number 1 hit song. The evening ended with longtime friend Cyndi Lauper performing, “If I could turn back time.”

The Honors tribute performers are always kept secret from the recipients, and this was no exception. When Lauper strode onstage, Cher yelled from her seat, “You told me you were going to Los Angeles!”

Lauper shrugged and said, “I lied

PACKERS-MCCARTHY FIRED

Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have fired coach Mike McCarthy and made offensive coordinator Joe Philbin the interim head coach.

The move announced by team president Mark Murphy came after a stunning 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1.

Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season “has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.”

Murphy said the process of hiring the next head coach would begin immediately.

McCarthy was in his 13th season as coach. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season.

KOREAS-DIPLOMACY

S. Korea’s Moon: Trump wants to grant Kim Jong Un’s wishes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says U.S. President Donald Trump told him he has a “very friendly view” of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wants to grant his wishes if he denuclearizes.

The presidential Blue House quotes Moon as saying that Trump asked him to covey these messages to the North Korean leader if he visits Seoul within this year as he promised.

Moon spoke to reporters on Saturday aboard a presidential plane en route to New Zealand.

Moon said he and Trump agreed during a recent meeting that Kim’s trip to Seoul would play a “very positive role” in U.S.-North Korea nuclear diplomacy.

Moon says it’s still not clear if Kim will visit Seoul by the end of this year.

GEORGE HW BUSH-TEXAS

George H.W. Bush’s life embodiment of Texas spirit

HOUSTON (AP) — Although he was born and grew up on the East Coast, former President George H.W. Bush was the quintessential Texan.

He found early success in the state’s oil fields, helped change the landscape of Texas politics and loved Tex-Mex food.

And in his adopted hometown of Houston, Bush, who died on Friday, and his wife Barbara endeared themselves to the city through their kindness, accessibility and support of charitable causes and local sports teams.

Ricardo Molina, whose family owns Molina’s Cantina, one of Bush’s favorite Tex-Mex restaurants in Houston, says he remembers Bush’s kindness to his staff whenever he would stop by to eat.

Jim Granato, with the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, says Bush is “considered a Texan even if he doesn’t have the accent.”

