Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

AP-EU-FRANCE-GAS-PRICE-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: French PM to skip climate meeting, focus on riot

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister has cancelled a planned trip to a major environmental conference in Poland on Sunday in the wake of his country’s worst urban violence in more than a decade.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s office said he will send the environment minister, Francois de Rugy, in his place to the COP24 conference in Katowice, Poland.

The cancellation came after violent “yellow jacket” protests engulfed Paris, with protesters tagging the Arc de Triomphe with multi-colored graffiti, overturning and torching cars and ransacking stores. Protesters are angry over rising taxes.

T25-SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

Hurts rallies No. 1 Alabama to 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — In a dramatic twist on last season’s national championship game, Jalen Hurts came off the bench to pass for one touchdown and run for another in the fourth quarter, rallying No. 1 Alabama to a 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference title Saturday.

Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa had to be helped off the field with just over 11 minutes remaining after one of his own linemen stepped on the quarterback’s right ankle as he attempted to throw.

Enter Hurts, who led Alabama to the national title game as a freshman but lost the starting job to Tagovailoa. Hurts calmly guided the Crimson Tide (13-0, No. 1 CFP) to game-tying touchdown with a 10-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy.

After Georgia (11-2, No. 4 CFP) was stuffed on a fake punt near midfield, Hurts took matters into his own hands for the winning score. Spotting an opening up the middle, he took off on a 15-yard TD run with 1:04 remaining.

G20-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump considering 2-week US funding extension

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’d be willing to sign a two-week government funding extension to allow for ceremonies honoring the life of former President George H.W. Bush.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump says lawmakers have asked him for an extension after Bush’s death late Friday. The 41st president is set to be honored with a state funeral, including plans to lie in state in the Capitol this week, a ceremony at the National Cathedral and a national day of mourning Wednesday.

Trump says: “I would absolutely consider it and probably get it.”

Trump had been gearing up for a showdown at the end of the week as he’s sought billions for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

AP-G20-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Macron says he pressed on Saudi writer’s death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is welcoming the agreement between Argentina and Britain for a new flight that will connect the disputed Falkland Islands with South America.

The service to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo via the Argentine city of Cordoba is being promoted as part of a thawing of tensions. The two countries went to war over the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.

May is the second prime minister to visit Argentina and the first to visit Buenos Aires since the brief but bloody war. Argentina still claims the islands, which it calls the Malvinas.

May also said that she spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. May said she told the crown prince about “the importance of a full, credible, transparent investigation that identifies those who are involved and that ensures that those involved are held to account.”

WHITE-COLLAR BLUES

Salaried workers beware: GM cuts are a warning for all

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ plan to cut more than 8,000 white-collar employees is a humbling warning that in this fast-changing economy, few jobs are safe.

The move reflects the auto industry’s move toward electric cars and self-driving vehicles. The jobs that will be lost at GM are held largely by mechanical engineers and others who spent their careers working on fuel injectors, transmissions, exhaust systems and other components that won’t be needed in many cars of the future.

Cities that suffered manufacturing job losses decades ago are now grappling with the problem of fewer opportunities for white-collar employees such as managers, lawyers, bankers and accountants.

The Associated Press found that since 2008, roughly one-third of major U.S. metro areas have lost a greater percentage of white-collar jobs than blue-collar jobs.

MALL SHOOTING-ALABAMA

Funeral services held for man killed by police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy for an African-American man shot to death by a police officer following a shooting at a crowded Alabama shopping mall.

Funeral services were held for 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. on Saturday in Birmingham.

A police officer in nearby Hoover fatally shot Bradford on Thanksgiving night while responding to the shooting.

Authorities initially identified Bradford as the shooter, but later said they were wrong and evidence indicated he likely did not fire the rounds that wounded two people that night.

Bradford’s death sparked a week of protests in Hoover.

Minister Mike McClure Jr., who describes himself as the Bradford family’s pastor, says he wants the funeral to provide a comfort to the young man’s family, particularly his parents.

