202.5
Home » National News » UN extends Central African…

UN extends Central African Republic peacekeeping mission

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 4:58 pm 12/13/2018 04:58pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution extending the mandate of the 14,600-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in conflict-wracked Central African Republic.

The French-drafted resolution adopted Thursday urges all militias and armed groups in the country “to lay down their arms, cease all forms of violence and destabilizing activities.”

It calls on President Faustin-Archange Touadera to advance talks with armed groups and national reconciliation “without delay.”

Russia and China abstained from voting.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow supports the peacekeeping force but he sharply criticized France for not including Russian concerns in the resolution. Russia wanted the U.N. force to support its training of Central African Republic troops.

The country has faced interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013, and violence has intensified and spread in the past year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500