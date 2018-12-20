202.5
Home » National News » Uber resumes autonomous vehicle…

Uber resumes autonomous vehicle tests in Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 8:02 am 12/20/2018 08:02am
Share
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber will resume testing autonomous vehicles in an area near Downtown Pittsburgh starting Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Uber is resuming autonomous vehicle tests in an area near downtown Pittsburgh.

The restart Thursday comes just over nine months after one of its autonomous cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona. Testing has been suspended since the accident in March.

The ride-hailing company received permission to resume testing from the Pennsylvania Transportation Department on Monday. It plans to start with a few cars in an area near its offices.

Uber has pledged to have two human backup drivers and take other safety precautions in each Volvo SUV. It also will stay in an area where speed limits on most roads are 25 mph.

Uber also plans to resume human-controlled tests in Toronto and San Francisco. It has no immediate plan to resume tests in Arizona.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500