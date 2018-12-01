202.5
Trump scraps news conference ‘out of respect’ for Bushes

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 11:00 am 12/01/2018 11:00am
United States President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 Leader's Summit group photo inside the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. (Andres Martinez Casares/Pool via AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Donald Trump is cancelling a planned news conference at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina Saturday, “out of respect for the Bush Family” after death of former President George H.W. Bush.

In a tweet, Trump says he was “very much looking forward” to speaking with the news media before leaving the summit in Buenos Aires “because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20.”

He adds: “However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.”

Trump is scheduled to meet down Saturday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping before returning to Washington.

