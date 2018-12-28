Tomorrow’s birthdays

Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 86. Actor Jon Voight is 80. Country singer Ed Bruce is 79. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 72. Actor Ted Danson is 71. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 67. Actress Patricia Clarkson…

Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 86. Actor Jon Voight is 80. Country singer Ed Bruce is 79. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 72. Actor Ted Danson is 71. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 67. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 59. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 59. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus And Mary Chain is 57. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 54. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 53. Actor Jason Gould is 52. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 51. Director Lilly Wachowski (formerly Andy Wachowski) (“The Matrix”) is 51. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 48. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 48. Actor Jude Law is 46. Actress Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 44. Actor Mekhi Phifer (mih-KY’ FY’-fuhr) is 44. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ”The Faculty”) is 43. Actress Alison Brie (“Glow,” ”Community”) is 36. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 35. Actor Iain de Caestecker (KAST’-ker) (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 31. Actress Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 29. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 20.

