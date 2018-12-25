The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 23, 2018: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Venom 2. A Simple Favor 3. Crazy Rich Asians 4. Home Alone 5. Mission: Impossible – Fallout 6. Elf (2003)…

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 23, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Venom

2. A Simple Favor

3. Crazy Rich Asians

4. Home Alone

5. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

6. Elf (2003)

7. The House With a Clock In Its Walls

8. The Equalizer 2

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10. Smallfoot

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Mid90s

2. Colette

3. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

4. Galveston

5. Leave No Trace

6. American Animals

7. The House That Jack Built

8. Eighth Grade

9. Hearts Beat Loud

10. The Dawn Wall

