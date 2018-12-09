The Latest: More candidates emerge for Trump chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the White House chief of staff (all times local): 10 p.m. As President Donald Trump ponders picking a new chief of staff, more names are emerging as possible contenders…

10 p.m.

As President Donald Trump ponders picking a new chief of staff, more names are emerging as possible contenders for the job.

A person familiar with Trumps’ thinking tells The Associated Press that among the four people being considered by Trump are the White House budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, and a Republican congressman from North Carolina, Mark Meadows.

Other names in the mix include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Two names being floated by people close to the White House are Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie.

Once thought to be the president’s top choice, vice presidential chief of staff Nick Ayers tweeted Sunday that he’s no longer in the running for the position.

9:25 p.m.

Trump says in a tweet that he’ll be making a decision “soon.”

8:05 p.m.

A White House official tells the AP that Trump and Ayers could not reach agreement on Ayers’ length of service. Trump wants his next chief of staff to hold the job through the 2020 election.

5 p.m.

A White House official tells the AP that Trump and Ayers could not reach agreement on Ayers’ length of service. Trump wants his next chief of staff to hold the job through the 2020 election.

4:20 p.m.

Trump announced Saturday that Kelly would be departing the White House around the end of the year.

