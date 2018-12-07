The Latest: UN ambassador won’t be part of Cabinet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on who could be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (all times local): 12:50 p.m. A White House official says the Trump administration is downgrading the U.S. diplomatic…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on who could be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A White House official says the Trump administration is downgrading the U.S. diplomatic post at the United Nations to a non-Cabinet position.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had chosen State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (NOW’-urt) to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

If confirmed, the former Fox News Channel reporter who has little foreign policy experience would replace Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who said she was stepping down at the end of the year.

While Nauert will be a leading administration voice on Trump’s foreign policy, a White House official told The Associated Press that her post would be a non-Cabinet position. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the change.

— By Deb Riechmann

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (NOW’-urt) to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump describes Nauert to reporters as “very talented” and “very smart.”

Nauert is to replace Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who announced in October that she would step down as ambassador at the end of this year.

Nauert is a former Fox News Channel reporter who had little foreign policy experience before becoming State Department spokeswoman. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be a leading administration voice on Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday as he departed the White House for a trip to Kansas City.

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce he will nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (NOW’-urt) to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Two administration officials confirmed Trump’s plans Thursday. A Republican congressional aide said the president was expected to announce his decision by tweet on Friday morning.

Trump has previously said Nauert was under serious consideration to replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down at the end of this year. If Nauert is confirmed by the Senate, she would be a leading administration voice on Trump’s foreign policy.

Still, with Trump, no staffing decision is final until he makes the formal announcement, since he has been known to change course in the past.

