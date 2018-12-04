The Latest: George W. Bush greets mourners at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring former President George H.W. Bush (all times local): 7 p.m. Former President George W. Bush and his family have greeted mourners at the Capitol as his father,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

7 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush and his family have greeted mourners at the Capitol as his father, George H.W. Bush, lies in state.

The younger Bush was accompanied by his wife, Laura, their daughters, Jenna and Barbara, and his brother Jeb.

The Bushes shook hands and hugged members of the public who had come to the Capitol to pay tribute to the family patriarch, who died Friday at age 94.

George W. Bush even held a baby who had been brought to the Capitol by a mourner.

__

5:40 p.m.

A tearful Cindy McCain has said farewell to former President George H.W. Bush.

The widow of Republican Sen. John McCain visited the casket in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening. She approached the casket in tears, kissed a hand and touched it to the flag covering the casket.

It’s the second time she’s grieved in the soaring room since her husband died Aug. 25 of brain cancer. The casket holding the Arizona senator lay for a viewing in the same spot, also on the catafalque constructed to hold the remains of President Abraham Lincoln.

Bush died Friday in Houston at age 94.

___

4:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is visiting with the family of former President George H.W. Bush.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived by motorcade at Blair House on Tuesday. It’s the official government guest house across from the White House where Bush’s son former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are staying for the elder Bush’s state funeral this week.

The Bushes descended a short staircase to greet the Trumps before everyone went inside for the private visit.

Trump put his hand on George W. Bush’s back a couple of times.

Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that he was “Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today.”

Trump hasn’t always said the kindest things about the Bush family, and some of the Bushes have publicly criticized Trump.

___

1:30 p.m.

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.

Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide. At the casket’s side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.

Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.

Bush died on Friday at age 94.

___

1:25 p.m.

Former Polish President Lech Walesa, the founder of the anti-Communist Solidarity movement, and the current Polish president, Andrzej Duda, are planning to attend the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

Walesa is credited with a key role in bringing down the communist system in Poland in 1989 and went on to serve as the first democratic-era president, from 1990-95.

On hearing of Bush’s death, Walesa on Saturday also credited Bush with a historic role, saying, “he did much to overcome communism and help Poland” and that Bush “will remain forever in our hearts and memory.”

Duda said Walesa had asked to travel on the presidential plane with him and that he agreed. That in itself was a major news story in Poland on Tuesday because Walesa is a sharp critic of the current ruling authorities, including the president.

___

12:35 p.m.

Former first lady Laura Bush has received a tour of the White House Christmas decorations by first lady Melania Trump.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says only that the visit happened. No other details about the private visit were released. President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that Mrs. Bush would visit. Trump also said he’d visit the Bush family later Tuesday.

Laura Bush is in Washington for the state funeral of her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush.

Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor last week. She decorated a hallway in the East Wing with red Christmas Trees and tweaked the traditional gingerbread White House by adding replicas of the Lincoln and Washington monuments, the Jefferson Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, where Bush is lying in state.

___

Noon

Sully the service dog has visited with former President George H.W. Bush’s casket.

The yellow Labrador, who served the late president until his death on Friday, walked into the Rotunda on a leash with Americans in wheelchairs who have benefited from the Americans with Disabilities Act that Bush signed.

Sully is 2 years old and named for retired airline captain “Sully” Sullenberger who in 2009 landed a US Airways flight in the Hudson River off Manhattan after both engines were disabled by a bird strike. All 155 people aboard survived.

Sully the dog lay down near the casket and later sat among the disabled Americans gathered to pay their respects to Bush. He’ll head off to a few weeks’ training at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is expected to serve veterans.

___

10:40 a.m.

The CIA has saluted the late President George H.W. Bush, the only director of the spy agency to serve in the nation’s highest office.

CIA Director Gina Haspel and former directors John Brennan and George Tenet paid their respects as they visited Bush’s casket in the Capitol Rotunda during a day of public viewing. Bush died Friday at age 94.

Bush was the only former CIA director to become president. The agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia, was named for him in 1999.

Other officials who paid respects Tuesday include former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners paying respects to the former president as he was lying in state on Monday.

___

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll meet with the Bush family at his guesthouse.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today.”

Trump adds: “The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable!”

The president and the first lady were among the mourners paying respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. Bush died last week in Houston at age 94.

___

7:35 a.m.

Prince Charles plans to attend the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

The prince’s official residence, Clarence House, tweeted on Tuesday that he would attend the state funeral on Wednesday in Washington. He will be representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince is the heir to the British throne.

The queen released a statement honoring Bush over the weekend, calling the 41st president “a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in office and during the Second World War.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners to pay their respects to Bush as he was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

Bush died last week in Houston at age 94.

___

12:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners paying their respects to the late President George H.W. Bush as he lay in state in the Capitol rotunda.

The Trumps stood in front of Bush’s casket with their eyes closed for a few moments Monday evening before Trump gave a salute. The former president will lie in state until services Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

The casket arrived Monday afternoon from Houston, where Bush died Friday at age 94. In remarks at the Capitol, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the two-term congressman from Texas as a “great man” and a “gentle soul.”

Bush chose not to have a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington. Burial at his presidential library at Texas A&M University is Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.