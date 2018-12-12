The Latest: Pelosi all but assured of becoming House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s drive to become House speaker (all times local): 6:30 p.m. Rep. Nancy Pelosi has all but ensured that she’ll be elected House speaker in January by…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s drive to become House speaker (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi has all but ensured that she’ll be elected House speaker in January by agreeing to limit how long she’d serve in the post to no more than four additional years.

The California Democrat says in a written statement Wednesday that she is “comfortable” with the plan. Moments after she released her statement, seven rebellious Democrats said they would now back her.

That essentially guaranteed she will be elected speaker when the full House votes for its leader on Jan. 3.

A small group of unhappy Democrats — potentially enough to thwart her drive to win the job — had been threatening to vote against her unless she agreed to limit her service. The group wants the party’s aging leaders to step aside for a new generation.

5:45 p.m.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats who have tried thwarting her drive to become House speaker seem near an accord that would all but ensure she wins the job next year.

Democratic aides say Pelosi and lawmakers who’d tried blocking her were in agreement that she and other current party leaders would be limited to no more than two additional two-year terms in their posts. Her opponents say Pelosi and her top lieutenants should step aside for younger leaders.

Aides said an agreement, if reached, would all but certainly bring her the votes she’d need to be elected.

Aides said that before backing Pelosi, rebellious Democrats were awaiting a statement from her to ensure it follows the proposal. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private talks.

— By Associated Press writer Alan Fram

