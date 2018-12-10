202.5
Home » National News » 'The Favourite' leads film…

‘The Favourite’ leads film nominees for Critics’ Choice

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 11:21 am 12/10/2018 11:21am
Share
This image released by Fox Searchlight Films shows Olivia Colman in a scene from the film "The Favourite." The film leads the field of films with 14 nominations for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The Critics’ Choice Awards will be presented Jan. 13 on the CW Network. (Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight Films via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Favourite” leads the field of films with 14 nominations for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

“Black Panther” was close behind with 12 nominations. Three TV series are tied with five nominations each.

The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association announced the nominees Monday.

Nominations for “The Favourite” include: best picture; best actress and best actress in a comedy for Olivia Colman; and best supporting actress for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

The film is about two cousins vying for the attention of Queen Anne.

“The Americans,” ”The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “Escape at Dannemora” garnered five nominations each in the television category.

HBO and Netflix are tied with 20 nominations each.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will be presented Jan. 13 on the CW Network.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500