Target in Mueller probe files complaint against prosecutors

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative author in the crosshairs of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has filed a complaint with the Justice Department, alleging prosecutors tried to coerce him to give false testimony.

Jerome Corsi said Monday that the prosecutors were trying to entice him to lie to a grand jury and threatened to indict him.

Corsi is an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.

Mueller’s investigators are trying to determine whether Corsi and Stone had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release hacked material damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential effort.

Corsi has released documents showing prosecutors offered him a deal to plead guilty to a false statements charge. He’s rejected the deal and says he didn’t knowingly mislead investigators.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a comment request.

