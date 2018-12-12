202.5
Heavy rains expected in Southern states after snowstorm

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 3:37 pm 12/12/2018 03:37pm
A car travels down a snow covered street in a neighborhood in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Several Southern states hit hard by a wintry storm were gradually warming Tuesday, but forecasters warned that temperatures in many areas will plunge below freezing again Tuesday night. That will refreeze the melting snow, making some roads treacherous. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters say North Carolina can expect heavy rains and a flood threat on the heels of a winter storm that walloped the area.

The National Weather Service issued a statement warning of widespread rainfall starting Friday that could total 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) across much of the state and 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) in some places.

Meteorologists say runoff from snowmelt could exacerbate the potential for flooding.

The state was just starting to thaw out from a wintry storm that dumped more than 2 feet (.6 meters) in some pockets of the state. Driving conditions remained challenging through Wednesday morning as melting snow refroze on roads.

WRAL-TV reported that icy patches were suspected as the cause in a dozen crashes Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported in those crashes.

