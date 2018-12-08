South Carolina: Woman sits on roadway, killed by vehicle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a pedestrian sat down on a state roadway and was struck and killed by a vehicle. Authorities told The Greenville News that the woman was hit…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a pedestrian sat down on a state roadway and was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Authorities told The Greenville News that the woman was hit around 6:25 a.m. Saturday in Greenville County. That was before sunrise and as light rain fell.

Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the state Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured.

Jeff Fowler, a deputy coroner with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim had been interfering with traffic and causing vehicles to move around her at times, causing a disturbance before she sat down on the roadway.

