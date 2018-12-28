202.5
Snow in Las Vegas brief and unexpected

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 9:13 am 12/28/2018 09:13am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It was brief and unexpected but snow fell in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says snow wasn’t in the forecast Thursday but it was reported in the valley around mid-day. None of it stuck in the lower elevations.

Meteorologist Ashley Wolf told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a cold front and abnormally low-hanging clouds combined to produce the strange weather.

She said the dryness underneath the clouds had a cooling effect, despite the temperature being above 50 degrees.

Topics:
National News
