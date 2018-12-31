202.5
Smoke shop: Worker fired after anti-Trump rant at customer

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 6:52 pm 12/31/2018 06:52pm
TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — A store that sells smoking and vaping material in Georgia says it fired an employee after he yelled profanity at a customer wearing a T-shirt and hat supporting President Donald Trump.

The customer, Ian Fergeson, says he went to Xhale City in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker to try to buy vape juice. WAGA-TV reports that Ferguson recorded a video showing the unnamed store worker refusing to wait on him and using several expletives. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the video showed the worker calling Trump and the customer “racist.”

In a statement on Facebook and Twitter, the shop says it does not tolerate such behavior by employees and that it fired the worker immediately after Friday’s confrontation.

Xhale City did not immediately return a call Monday to The Associated Press.

National News
