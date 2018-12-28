Signing off on results, Maine gov writes ‘stolen election’

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s outgoing Republican governor is signing off on the results of a disputed congressional contest, but not before getting the last word with a handwritten note calling it a “stolen election.”…

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s outgoing Republican governor is signing off on the results of a disputed congressional contest, but not before getting the last word with a handwritten note calling it a “stolen election.”

A federal appeals court filing Friday showed all parties agreed to the dismissal of Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s lawsuit over the November election without any award of legal fees. The filing makes formal Poliquin’s Christmas Eve announcement he’d abandon the suit.

Gov. Paul LePage tweeted Friday he signed off on the results despite his dislike of the new ranked voting method. The election marked the first use of the system in a congressional race. Democrat Jared Golden won the election.

Golden received fewer votes than Poliquin in the first vote-counting round, but pulled ahead when second-choice ballots were later counted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.