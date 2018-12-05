202.5
Rudy Giuliani’s Twitter typo leads to anti-Trump prank

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 10:03 am 12/05/2018 10:03am
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. A typographical error in a tweet written by one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers has linked to an anti-Trump prank. Giuliani wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, that the social network had “allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message.” But Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink when he failed to put a space after a period in a Nov. 30 tweet. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A typographical error in a tweet written by one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers has linked to an anti-Trump prank.

Rudy Giuliani wrote Tuesday that the social network had “allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message.” But Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink when he failed to put a space after a period in a Nov. 30 tweet.

Web firm designer Jason Velazquez tells The New York Times he saw the link, paid $5 to buy the domain and created a page in about 15 minutes. Those who clicked on the link saw: “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”

A Twitter spokesman says the company can’t edit users’ tweets and “the accusation that we’re artificially injecting something into a tweet is completely false.”

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

