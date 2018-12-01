Presidents, others praise former President George H.W. Bush

Here is some reaction to the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

FILE – In this July 16, 1980 file photo George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the Republican Convention delegates in Detroit, Mich. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/File)

Praise for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday:

(He) “was a man of the highest character. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad.” — Former President George W. Bush

___

“George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey.” — Former President Barack Obama.

___

“The legacy of George H.W. Bush will be forever etched in the history of America and the world. It is a lifelong record of selfless patriotic service to our nation.” — James A. Baker III, secretary of state in the Bush administration.

___

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service_to be, in his words, “a thousand points of light” illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.” — President Donald Trump.

___

“I will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed. From the moment I met him as a young governor invited to his home in Kennebunkport, I was struck by the kindness he showed to Chelsea, by his innate and genuine decency, and by his devotion to Barbara, his children, and their growing brood.” — Former President Bill Clinton.

___

“The world has lost a great leader; this country has lost one of its best; and I have lost one of my dearest friends. I am heartbroken.” — Brent Scowcroft, Bush’s national security adviser.

___

(George H.W. Bush) tried to “create a new international order based on justice and equality among nations” … he never “forgot the Kuwaiti people and will remain in their memory.” — Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

___

“President George H.W. Bush was the real deal. We fought but he was gracious enough to accept my apology. Through his daughter Dorothy, my friends Ron Kaufman and Mary Matalin, I got to know him. Rest in Peace #georgehwbush” — Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile, via Twitter

___

“I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight.” — Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter

___

“It was a time of great change, demanding great responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and nuclear arms race. (My wife, Raisa, and I) “deeply appreciated the attention, kindness and simplicity typical of George and Barbara Bush, as well as the rest of their large, friendly family.” — Former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev

___

“He was in fact the first American President that I was privileged to meet. I recall being deeply touched by your father’s concern for the Tibetan people and the situation in Tibet. It is truly admirable to have lived over 94 years. While nothing can replace the loss of a father, we can rejoice in the fact that his was a meaningful life, dedicated to public service. I commend your parents for encouraging their children, including you my dear friend, to devote yourselves to the service of others.” — Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama

___

(President George H.W. Bush was) “a great statesman and a true friend of our country” whose “ethos of public service was the guiding thread of his life and an example to us all … in navigating a peaceful end to the Cold War he made the world a safer place for generations to come.” — British Prime Minister Theresa May

___

(He) “saw America’s obligation to the world and honored it. I feel privileged to have worked with him, and even more privileged that he became a lifelong friend. He was, quite simply, one of the most deep-down decent people I have ever known.” — John Major, British Prime Minister from 1990-1997

___

“We are mourning a great statesman and a friend of Germany … (Bush) courageously seized the opportunity to end the Cold War … he is also an architect of German unity. He supported it from the beginning without reservations. We will never forget that.” — Heiko Maas, German foreign minister

___

“Former President George H. W. Bush was passionate about strong relations between India and USA. His presence will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.” — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via Twitter

___

“The President’s life was one of service, to his country and to his family … President Bush was the embodiment of the values of the United States, standing up for what was right and fighting throughout his life for freedom from tyranny and oppression in any guise. In fighting for these values so cherished by both our nations, he was a true friend to Australia and it was Australia’s honour to host him at the Australian Parliament in 1991. The President’s civility, charm and warmth endeared him to his nation and to people everywhere, making him loved as much as he was admired and respected. We join with the American people to mourn his passing.” — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

___

“Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience. Through his Points of Light initiative and other projects, he espoused a uniquely American volunteer spirit, fostering bipartisan support for citizen service and inspiring millions to embrace community volunteerism as a cherished responsibility. We again extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bush family.” — Former President Jimmy Carter

___

“A distinguished man has passed away. One who served his country for his entire life, with a weapon in his hands during wartime and in high office during peacetime.” — Russian leader Vladimir Putin, via the Kremlin website

___

“Beginning with his posting as United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 1971 and continuing through his appointment as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the South Asia Earthquake Disaster in 2005, George H. W. Bush worked productively with and through the United Nations. Across the years I was consistently impressed by his compassion, instinct for moderation and commitment to public service.” — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

___

“President George H.W. Bush accomplished historic, great achievements by contributing to peace and stability of the international community.” — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

___

“He will be long remembered in the hearts of our people for his dedication to world peace and safety while leading the efforts that brought an end to the Cold War and reconciliation between the East and West, and also for his strong efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and develop the alliance between South Korea and the United States.” — South Korean President Moon Jae-in, via Twitter

___

“President Bush’s calmness, leadership and close personal relationships with Helmut Kohl and Mikhail Gorbachev were decisive in restoring peace and freedom back to so many people across our Continent. We Europeans will forever remember this.” — EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

___

“The German people had in him a true friend who recognized the significance of this historic hour and gave us his trust and support.” — German Chancellor Angela Merkel

___

“President Bush loved his family, loved this country and his legacy will be a lifetime of service to the United States of America.” — Vice President Mike Pence

___

“Duty, sacrifice, commitment and patriotism. That is what President Bush preached and what he lived.” — U.S. House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi

___

“One might disagree with a policy or a decision of George Herbert Walker Bush. But no one ever questioned his patriotism, his human decency, his selfless service to his God, country, family, and friends. He represented the best within us.” — Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of the late President Lyndon Johnson.

___

“I was honored to be nominated by him to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States. Both he and Mrs. Bush were the essence of decency and kindness then and throughout the years.” — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

___

