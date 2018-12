By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Pound falls further after UK prime minister cancels Brexit vote, hitting 20-month low against the dollar at $1.2515.

LONDON (AP) — Pound falls further after UK prime minister cancels Brexit vote, hitting 20-month low against the dollar at $1.2515.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.