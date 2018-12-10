Polygamous group lets go of sprawling Arizona worship center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A polygamous group at the Utah-Arizona border is letting go of the sprawling building where it worshipped in the latest sign that the sect run by imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A polygamous group at the Utah-Arizona border is letting go of the sprawling building where it worshipped in the latest sign that the sect run by imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs is crumbling and losing control of the community it ruled for a century.

Jeff Barlow says the nearly 53,000 square-foot (4,900 square-meter) meetinghouse in the remote red rock community hadn’t been used for at least six months and the utilities had been turned off for about a month.

Barlow is the executive director an organization that oversees a former church trust that has properties in the sister cities of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona.

The evictions are part of the community’s shifting demographics.

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints doesn’t have a spokesperson to comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.