202.5
Home » National News » Police recover woman's stolen…

Police recover woman’s stolen tiny home near St. Louis

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 2:39 pm 12/19/2018 02:39pm
Share
In this undated photo provided by Ryan Gines, Meghan Panu sits on the front steps of her house in St. Louis. It shouldn't be hard to spot the property stolen from St. Louis resident Panu. She's looking for the 12-foot-tall home that was stolen sometime Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent the past two years and about $20,000 working on the 20-foot cedar home. Panu, a recent graduate of Webster University, planned to finish the interior and move in this spring.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say they’ve tracked down a tiny home that was stolen in St. Louis.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said detectives found the home Wednesday morning about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from St. Louis in the unincorporated community of House Springs. An anonymous tip led police to the 12-foot-tall (3.66-meter-tall) house.

It’s a dream come true for owner Meghan Panu. Marshak says a towing company will take the house to her free of charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent two years and nearly $20,000 renovating the home and hoped to move in this spring. She discovered it missing Saturday. It has been on a trailer that was parked at a spot near Refab, a home remodeling supplies business.

Marshak said police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500