Police: Man sets girlfriend, himself on fire at coffee shop

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A man set his girlfriend on fire outside a coffee shop in an apparent domestic dispute over child custody and accidentally burned himself in the process, authorities said.

Police in the city of Tonawanda, north of Buffalo, said the man contacted the 25-year-old woman, who works at a Tim Horton’s shop, and told her to come outside Monday afternoon. He then doused her in flammable liquid and set her on fire.

The 28-year-old boyfriend “was lying in wait” by a trash bin, Police Capt. Fredric Foels told local media. He said police had recently been called to the couple’s house for a custody dispute.

As the man sprayed the woman with the flammable liquid and ignited it, police said he also set himself on fire by accident. Both were taken to a hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police Tuesday did not identify either person, but relatives of the woman identified her as Jessica Cameron, a mother of three. A GoFundMe page said she was hospitalized in critical condition and will undergo a series of surgeries.

Donations for Cameron’s three young sons were being accepted at the City of Tonawanda Fire Department.

Police say they expect to charge the man with attempted murder.

