Police: Flying metal barely misses hitting child

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 1-year-old barely missed being impaled by a flying piece of metal.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 89 in Colchester.

Police say a truck was forced to brake suddenly, and a piece of rebar that was not secured flew forward and went through the back window of the car the child was in.

The metal landed in the child’s rear-facing safety seat, missing the child by inches.

Police say the child was uninjured and taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Police have cited the driver of the truck for an unsecured load, which carries a fine of $134.

The company that owns the truck, SD Ireland, says it’s thankful no one was hurt and is re-evaluating its rebar containers.

