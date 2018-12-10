Police: Boy, 3, shot an 8-month-old girl in motel room

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A couple is facing charges after authorities say a 3-year-old shot an 8-month-old girl in the face while the couple was in a motel shower. Police say Shayanne Nelson and Tyrell…

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A couple is facing charges after authorities say a 3-year-old shot an 8-month-old girl in the face while the couple was in a motel shower.

Police say Shayanne Nelson and Tyrell Bitsilly were at a motel Saturday in Gallup, New Mexico, when Nelson’s child found a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the baby.

According to a criminal complaint, the 18-year-old Nelson says she didn’t know a gun was in the room and it may have been left by a prior occupant.

A witness told police he saw the 21-year-old Bitsilly wipe the gun after the shooting.

The baby was taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Nelson and the Bitsilly are facing child abuse charges.

It was not known if either is represented by an attorney.

