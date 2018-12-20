202.5
Home » National News » Police: Argument over snoring…

Police: Argument over snoring leads to stabbing at motel

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 6:10 pm 12/20/2018 06:10pm
Share

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an argument over snoring led to a stabbing at a motel.

Wilmington police told news outlets 54-year-old Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigators say Moreno-Vasquez and another man got into an argument in their motel room Wednesday, and that led to the stabbing. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. It’s unclear which man’s snoring sparked the argument.

Police responded to the motel after receiving a report of a man coming to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood. Police say the two men work for a Texas construction company and were rooming together while working a job in Wilmington.

It’s not known if Moreno-Vasquez has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500